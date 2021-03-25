Grand Canyon University's Oscar Frayer Dies in Car Crash at Age 23

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

Grand Canyon men's basketball guard/forward Oscar Frayer died at the age of 23 following a car crash near Lodi, California, early Tuesday morning.

GCU released a statement (h/t Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic) confirming the crash, which also took the lives of Frayer's older sister, Andrea Moore, and a third individual who has not been identified by the San Joaquin Medical Examiner’s Office.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf provided details of the crash via local authorities:

"According to local authorities, a California Highway Patrol vehicle was struck from behind by the car Frayer was in as two officers were assisting a stranded vehicle on a highway near Lodi, California, around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Frayer's vehicle hit a tree and became engulfed in flames. The officers were transported to a local hospital with 'major injuries,' according to the California Highway Patrol, but both are expected to survive."

GCU head coach Bryce Drew provided remarks on Frayer.

"We love O," GCU head coach Bryce Drew said. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

GCU also released a tribute video in memory of the smiling and energetic Frayer, with one shot showing him cutting down the nets following his team's WAC title win this year:

Frayer was a defensive star for Grand Canyon, which won the WAC and gave No. 2 Iowa a test in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing 86-74. The redshirt senior was second on the team with 20 blocks and tied for second with 14 steals. He also averaged 6.6 points per game while starting all 24 of Grand Canyon's contests.

Frayer, who received his degree in communications, sent this tweet after the culmination of GCU's season:

Per Medcalf, GCU will have a "celebration of life" service at GCU Arena on Tuesday to honor Frayer and others in the school community who have died during the 2020-21 academic year.

