76ers' Doc Rivers: Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell 'Clowns' for Altercation

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers were already short-handed in the frontcourt going into Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after they traded Tony Bradley, and they then lost Dwight Howard to an ejection at the end of the first quarter.

Howard and Montrezl Harrell were going back-and-forth for much of the quarter with some trash talking and light shoves. However, Howard stepped into his opponent's path as they went to their respective benches at the end of the quarter, prompting a shove from Harrell.

Yet it was Howard who was ejected.

"Clowns" is what 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said on the TNT broadcast when asked about the ejection and back-and-forths with the two big men.

Ben Simmons also picked up a technical foul during the aftermath of Howard's ejection.

Look for Philadelphia to rely even more on Mike Scott in small-ball lineups for the remainder of the game.