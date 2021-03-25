    76ers' Doc Rivers: Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell 'Clowns' for Altercation

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers were already short-handed in the frontcourt going into Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after they traded Tony Bradley, and they then lost Dwight Howard to an ejection at the end of the first quarter.

    Howard and Montrezl Harrell were going back-and-forth for much of the quarter with some trash talking and light shoves. However, Howard stepped into his opponent's path as they went to their respective benches at the end of the quarter, prompting a shove from Harrell.

    Yet it was Howard who was ejected.

    "Clowns" is what 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said on the TNT broadcast when asked about the ejection and back-and-forths with the two big men.

    Ben Simmons also picked up a technical foul during the aftermath of Howard's ejection.

    Look for Philadelphia to rely even more on Mike Scott in small-ball lineups for the remainder of the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Heat got Oladipo. Bulls landed Vucevic. We pick the biggest winners and losers from wild trade deadline 📲

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every NBA Trade 🔠

      ⏰ The 2021 trade deadline has passed. @danfavale grades every trade that went down 📲

      Grading Every NBA Trade 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every NBA Trade 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Lowry Trade Saga Winners/Losers

      We pick four winners and three losers from Raptors' decision not to trade Lowry at the deadline 📈📉

      Lowry Trade Saga Winners/Losers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lowry Trade Saga Winners/Losers

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Oladipo Traded to Heat

      ◾️ Heat get: Victor Oladipo ◾️ Rockets get: Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and draft swap (Shams)

      Oladipo Traded to Heat
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Oladipo Traded to Heat

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report