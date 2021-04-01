College Football's 2021 Final Four Dark Horses

0 of 8

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

If you're picking Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma in your College Football Playoff predictions for 2021, guess what: You're boring.

You're probably right, but boring nonetheless.

The following teams have plenty of talent but would need everything to come together perfectly to make a huge leap forward this coming season.

These don't include trendy playoff picks like Georgia or Iowa State, Power Five conference favorites such as Oregon or a team that finished just on the cusp in '20 like Texas A&M or Florida. Notre Dame wouldn't be a stunner, either, considering the Irish were one of the final four last season.

Most of the teams on this list will be met with a shrug or a resounding "whatever," but nobody was picking the LSU Tigers a couple of years ago, either, and look what happened. Here are some programs that could accomplish the same this coming season.