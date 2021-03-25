Magic City Kitchen Shades Buffalo Wild Wings on Twitter After Lou Williams Trade

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Give some credit to Buffalo Wild Wings for trying to insert itself into one of the weirdest stories of the NBA's Orlando, Florida, bubble last year, but the chicken chain may have been better off sitting out Thursday's trade deadline.

Then-Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was required to quarantine for 10 days after he broke protocol on an approved trip to Atlanta during the league's restart last year. While on the trip, he stopped by the Magic City gentleman's club to pick up an order of the lemon pepper wings that bear his name.

After Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Buffalo Wild Wings tried to welcome him back to town by enticing him with its own lemon pepper wings—only to get smacked down on Twitter by Magic City.

The franchise also seemed to forget there are no Buffalo Wild Wings locations in downtown Atlanta. Meanwhile, Magic City is located just a mile from State Farm Arena.

It's pretty obvious Buffalo Wild Wings won't win this one in Williams' eyes.