    Magic City Kitchen Shades Buffalo Wild Wings on Twitter After Lou Williams Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 25, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Dallas. Los Angels won 109-99. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Give some credit to Buffalo Wild Wings for trying to insert itself into one of the weirdest stories of the NBA's Orlando, Florida, bubble last year, but the chicken chain may have been better off sitting out Thursday's trade deadline. 

    Then-Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was required to quarantine for 10 days after he broke protocol on an approved trip to Atlanta during the league's restart last year. While on the trip, he stopped by the Magic City gentleman's club to pick up an order of the lemon pepper wings that bear his name. 

    After Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Buffalo Wild Wings tried to welcome him back to town by enticing him with its own lemon pepper wings—only to get smacked down on Twitter by Magic City. 

    The franchise also seemed to forget there are no Buffalo Wild Wings locations in downtown Atlanta. Meanwhile, Magic City is located just a mile from State Farm Arena. 

    It's pretty obvious Buffalo Wild Wings won't win this one in Williams' eyes.     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      People Are Bringing Up Lou Williams' Magic City Detour in Response to Atlanta Trade

      People Are Bringing Up Lou Williams' Magic City Detour in Response to Atlanta Trade
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      People Are Bringing Up Lou Williams' Magic City Detour in Response to Atlanta Trade

      Jose Martinez
      via Complex

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Heat got Oladipo. Bulls landed Vucevic. We pick the biggest winners and losers from wild trade deadline 📲

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Deadline Winners/Losers 📊

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Lonzo Not Traded at Deadline

      New Orleans keeps Ball after teams had reported trade interest

      Lonzo Not Traded at Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo Not Traded at Deadline

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Knicks to Have 'Renewed Interest' in Lonzo During Offseason

      Report: Knicks to Have 'Renewed Interest' in Lonzo During Offseason
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Knicks to Have 'Renewed Interest' in Lonzo During Offseason

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report