    Pacers' T.J. Warren to Miss Remainder of Season After Surgery on Foot Injury

    Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) plays against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is done for the year. 

    The team announced Thursday that Warren would not return this season after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot on Jan. 5. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that Warren, who appeared in four games this season, was expected to "miss a significant portion" of the year following the procedure. 

    Warren's last outing came Dec. 29 against the Boston Celtics, when he posted 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 30 minutes of action. He averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds through his four appearances this season, a year after he posted a career-high 19.8 points in his first year in the Eastern Conference.

    Part of those points game during a 53-point outing against Philadelphia in the NBA bubble last season, where he averaged almost 27 points per game. 

    The NC State product was drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014 and spent the first five seasons of career in the West, where he averaged no less than 14.4 points per game once he broke through as a starter in his third year. 

    He dropped 19.6 points per game and averaged 5.1 rebounds through 66 appearances in 2016-17, his best year before joining the Pacers last season. He had returned for that campaign off of season-ending foot surgery he endured earlier in 2016. 

    Warren is under contract with the Pacers for one more season, per Spotrac.

