Warriors Rumors: GSW Held Kelly Oubre at Trade Deadline Despite 'Strong Offers'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly had "several strong offers" for wing Kelly Oubre Jr. ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline but chose to keep him for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Per that report, "They value him, still want to make the playoffs and keep optionality for next year."

As ESPN's Nick Friedell noted, Oubre's impending unrestricted free agency could do a number on the team's payroll:

Oubre, 25, has had a nice season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field but just 30.6 percent from three.

It appeared Oubre's outside-shooting touch had returned in February, when he shot 43 percent from deep, but it's dipped again in March (20.7 percent).

The question the Warriors had to ask themselves ahead of the trade deadline was whether Oubre was worth keeping this season for a playoff push—the 22-22 Dubs are 10th in the West—and potentially losing in the offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They'll also have to ask whether keeping him on a lucrative long-term deal is worth the huge luxury-tax payments they'll absorb, especially with Klay Thompson returning from injury and taking back a starting spot.

Questions for another day. No teams sweetened the pot enough for the Warriors to consider moving on from Oubre Thursday.