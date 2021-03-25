    Report: John Wall, Rockets Not Discussing Contract Buyout After Trade Deadline

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 25, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets intend to finish out the season with John Wall on the roster and are not discussing a buyout with the point guard, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

    Houston continued to make strides with its rebuild on Thursday by reportedly dealing guard Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a swap of draft picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

    Wall is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds through 29 games this season after missing the majority of the last two seasons with left heel and Achilles injuries. 

    Wall has one year and $44.3 million remaining on his current contract as well as a player option in 2022-23 for $47.4 million, should he choose to exercise it.

    Considering Wall's contract was fully guaranteed when he signed the four-year deal with the Washington Wizards, it wouldn't make sense for him to grant the Rockets any relief in buyout talks unless, for instance, there were assurances he would be able to join a contender for the rest of the season.

    Even then, he'd be forfeiting plenty of cash that he's unlikely to earn in free agency. 

    Instead he'll stick around Houston while the franchise rebuilds with the likes of Christian Wood, Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr.

    This is likely nowhere near the outcome the Rockets (12-31) expected when they sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for Wall and a protected 2023 first-round pick, but after numerous injuries up and down the roster, a 20-game losing streak and inconsistent play across the board, there were few palatable options remaining.  

    It appears the two sides will pick the option that keeps them together for the foreseeable future. 

     

