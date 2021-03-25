Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. to Release Limited Edition Memorabilia NFTs in April

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting into the NFT world with the announcement that he will release three limited-edition pieces in April.

Tatis announced on Thursday that he is working with Impossible Brief to put together his NFT collection:

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Tatis' NFT collection will consist of "three open edition pieces available for a limited time, one limited edition baseball memorabilia themed piece and an ultra-rare, one-of-one."

Tatis has emerged as arguably the face of Major League Baseball through his first two seasons with the Padres. The 22-year-old finished fourth in NL MVP voting last year after hitting .277/.366/.571 with 17 homers and 45 RBI in 59 games.

The Padres rewarded Tatis by signing him to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension in February. He's got the potential to win multiple MVP awards and is the centerpiece of one of the best teams in MLB.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, Feinsand noted the pieces are expected to be available in mid-April.