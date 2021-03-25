    Warriors Trade Rumors: 76ers' Danny Green Targeted Ahead of Deadline

    Tim Daniels
March 25, 2021
    Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green plays during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors have reportedly emerged as a "possible trade destination" for Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Danny Green ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

    Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update on Green, who can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason with the conclusion of his two-year, $30 million contract.

    The 33-year-old three-time NBA champion remains an effective role player. He's averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 44 appearances for the Sixers this season. He's knocking down 2.4 threes per game while shooting 39 percent from deep.

    Green ranks 21st among small forwards, the position he's played for Philadelphia after spending most of his career at the 2, in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus with a positive impact at both ends of the floor.

    The UNC product said Sunday that he wasn't letting the trade rumors impact his game.

    "It's out of my control," Green told reporters. "Our focus, our control, is winning games and playing basketball. Whatever happens, happens. Our focus is not. ... We don't even think about that. Trade deadline, trades, that's something I've learned as I've gotten older, to only worry about the things I can control."

    Green would likely slide into a reserve spot if he's traded to Golden State, though his exact role wouldn't be known until the dust settles after the deadline.

    Stephen Curry runs the offense, with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins working on the wings. Oubre has also been the focus of trade rumors in recent weeks, however, so it's possible a spot in the starting lineup could open up for the former San Antonio Spurs guard.

    The recent rise of Jordan Poole, who's averaged 20.6 points in eight March games, seemingly lessened the need for another reserve guard, which would suggest another move would be made in coordination with Green's arrival if the Dubs go that route.

    It's all part of a makeshift effort by the Warriors to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, who's missing his second straight season because of injury but should return for the 2021-22 campaign after recovering from a torn Achilles.

    Golden State sits 10th in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the front office make a few moves either before the deadline or in the buyout market afterward to aid the team's playoff push.

