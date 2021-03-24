Kelly Oubre Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Actively' Shopping SF Ahead of 2021 Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors appear to be shopping Kelly Oubre Jr. ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

In an interview with Damon, Ratto & Kolsky on 95.7 The Game, Slater said the Warriors have "been aggressive. The general sense is they've been active and making calls on Oubre."

In 42 games with Golden State, the Kansas product is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 30.6 percent from behind the arc. Early-season struggles from three-point range muddled the beginning of his tenure.

Golden State traded a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2021 to add Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder only three days after Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the year.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that as much as the Warriors love Oubre's game, as well as his fit with the roster, moving him now could lead to more options for the club in the long-term. Oubre is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and Golden State could end up losing him for nothing if he doesn't re-sign.

It's a notion head coach Steve Kerr has raised with the small forward as the deadline nears, per Poole:

"We've talked a lot about his circumstances, being a free agent, having his name tossed around. It's not an easy position to be in. But this is how it works. This is the NBA. He's got an expiring deal, he plays a position of need for a lot of teams and he's athletic and long. He's coveted. He's definitely coveted. His name is naturally going to be out there. He's done a great job of handling everything. He's really professional and poised and very practical. So, we'll see what happens."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's unclear what the asking price for Oubre's services is. But if a Golden State team in the playoff race can acquire useful pieces, it may be worth ending his Bay Area tenure earlier than expected.