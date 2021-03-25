WWE’s Roman Reigns vs. AEW’s Kenny Omega: Which Star Owns Wrestling in 2021?

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

Each successful period in professional wrestling history can be defined by the top stars of their respective promotions.

These select few men or women stand ahead of the crowd and set the tone for others to follow much like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin became a megastar and WWE molded The Attitude Era around his vulgar, no-nonsense, anti-authority characteristics. Similarly, John Cena guided the company into the Ruthless Aggression Era as the unquestioned top guy.

These days, it's a little harder to anoint someone the face of a company because fans are so fickle and a cynical sect of the audience will reject anyone whose rise appears to be contrived.

Cena spoke about this phenomenon last year during his appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast (h/t Douglas Canavin of Wrestling Inc):

“The crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience, even if they liked the guy last week, is to say ‘f--k you, you're not going to tell me who I like.' So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen. Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get on to it and be like, ‘he seems to be getting popular, let's stop this right now,' or, ‘she seems to be getting popular let's change this right now,' and I've seen it happen with guys who are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and as soon as they make it, the rug is pulled out from under them.”

This perfectly encapsulates how Seth Rollins' white-hot run in 2018 crashed and burned (no pun intended) by the fall of 2019.

Monday Night Rollins reached a fever pitch when he delivered incredible intercontinental title matches every week en route to his Royal Rumble win. He was the brightest star on Raw but once he became the universal champion those favorable reactions changed.

The infamous main event of Hell in a Cell against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was the nail in the coffin, and the backlash forced him to take on the villainous Messiah persona.

Is it any wonder that two of the biggest stars in the industry are narcissistic characters who don't want to be cheered? Roman Reigns spent years as one of the most divisive figures in WWE history, but his heel turn has made him into one of the most compelling figures on the roster. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega has taken on a familiar gimmick and set his sights on world championship gold in All Elite Wrestling.

Ironically, these two men are also arguably at height of their popularity at the moment as the flag-bearers for WWE and AEW, which has sparked debates about who's the best. That's kind of a tough question, and the answer is probably subjective. Nevertheless, let's establish who holds the top spot in the wrestling world.