NIT Tournament 2021: Updated Bracket, Schedule and Quarterfinal Players to Watch
In a span of one day, the 2021 men's National Invitation Tournament field will be cut in half from eight teams to four. And with no March Madness games Thursday, it's time for the NIT to help fill the college basketball void.
This year's NIT features only 16 teams (rather than the typical 32), with the entire event being held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams involved may not have reached the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but one of them will still get to celebrate an NIT championship this season.
Here's a look at Thursday's quarterfinal schedule, along with several top players to watch during the action.
Quarterfinals Schedule
Thursday, March 25
No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 4 Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 Western Kentucky vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
Charles Bassey is having a dominant season for Western Kentucky. The 6'11" center was named the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA, becoming only the fourth player in conference history to win both awards in the same season, per the Hilltoppers' official site.
While Bassey has been a solid player throughout his three-year career at Western Kentucky, the junior has taken his game to another level this season. He's averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds in 27 games while shooting 59.7 percent from the field. He kept up his strong play in the first round of the NIT, tallying 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-67 win over Saint Mary's.
That victory was a bounce-back performance from the Hilltoppers, who lost in overtime to North Texas in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament, falling just short of reaching the NCAA tourney.
"Everybody was still thinking about the game we lost," Bassey said, per Jared MacDonald of the Bowling Green Daily News. "Everybody had emotions and stuff. First game [of the NIT] was a tough game, but just going back home we got to rest, practice and we're fresh right now, so we're ready to go."
Western Kentucky's second-round opponent is a familiar foe: Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, but Bassey played well both times. He had 24 points and 17 rebounds in a win Jan. 8 and then recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds in a loss Jan. 9.
Don't be surprised if Western Kentucky relies on Bassey to again power its offense, and expect him to deliver.
David Roddy, G, Colorado State
While David Roddy is 6'5" and listed as a guard/forward on Colorado State's roster, those aren't the only positions he's played for the Rams this season. There were times when head coach Niko Medved opted to go with Roddy at center, even when he was going up against much bigger players.
"You don't really see many 6'5" guys doing that, so it's something special for sure," Rams center James Moors said, per Mike Brohard of the team's official site. "I think a lot of it is he's so much stronger and more athletic than the usual 6-5 guy. That, and he just brings a mentality of I'm going to go get that. I think that's what helps him."
Roddy has also shown large improvement from his freshman year. This season, he's averaging 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds (both team highs) in 25 games while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He had 17 points and eight rebounds in Colorado State's win over Buffalo in the first round of the NIT.
A first-team All-Mountain West selection this season, Roddy will look to lead the Rams to another victory when they take on NC State in the second round. And while the Wolfpack have some tall players on their team, Roddy has proved he can excel even when facing tough matchups.
Landers Nolley II, G, Memphis
In Memphis' 71-60 win over Dayton in the first round of the NIT, Landers Nolley II had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. And while the sophomore guard is averaging a team-high 12.9 points per game this season, it was the first time he had reached the 20-point mark in a game since Feb. 1.
It was an impressive bounce-back showing for Nolley, who was limited to four points in the Tigers' loss to Houston in the semifinals of the AAC tournament. He'll look to stay hot when Memphis faces Boise State in the NIT quarterfinals.
After beginning his college career at Virginia Tech, Nolley transferred to Memphis and is in his first season with the Tigers after playing for the Hokies as a freshman in 2019-20. He's been a frequent shooter for Memphis since arriving. He went 8-of-20 from the field in its victory to open the NIT.
Against Boise State, it wouldn't be surprising if Nolley again takes plenty of shots. If he shoots at an efficient rate, then Memphis could be poised to extend its season.