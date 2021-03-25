NIT Tournament 2021: Updated Bracket, Schedule and Quarterfinal Players to Watch

2 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Charles Bassey is having a dominant season for Western Kentucky. The 6'11" center was named the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA, becoming only the fourth player in conference history to win both awards in the same season, per the Hilltoppers' official site.

While Bassey has been a solid player throughout his three-year career at Western Kentucky, the junior has taken his game to another level this season. He's averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds in 27 games while shooting 59.7 percent from the field. He kept up his strong play in the first round of the NIT, tallying 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-67 win over Saint Mary's.

That victory was a bounce-back performance from the Hilltoppers, who lost in overtime to North Texas in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament, falling just short of reaching the NCAA tourney.

"Everybody was still thinking about the game we lost," Bassey said, per Jared MacDonald of the Bowling Green Daily News. "Everybody had emotions and stuff. First game [of the NIT] was a tough game, but just going back home we got to rest, practice and we're fresh right now, so we're ready to go."

Western Kentucky's second-round opponent is a familiar foe: Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, but Bassey played well both times. He had 24 points and 17 rebounds in a win Jan. 8 and then recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds in a loss Jan. 9.

Don't be surprised if Western Kentucky relies on Bassey to again power its offense, and expect him to deliver.