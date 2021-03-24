Pepperdine Cruises to 2021 CBI Championship Win vs. Coastal Carolina

David Becker/Associated Press

There was no stopping Pepperdine on Wednesday.

The Waves absolutely cruised to an 84-61 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College Basketball Invitational championship game, led by a huge night from Victor Ohia Obioha.

While the Waves were flowing, everything went wrong for Coastal Carolina (18-8). They shot just 38 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

Pepperdine (15-12) ended their season in style, meanwhile, cruising in the CBI with three straight double-digit wins. Not a bad showing for a team that traveled across the country to participate in the CBI in Daytona Beach and promptly played three games in four days.

Finishing fourth in the WCC and winning the CBI for the first time in school history was a pretty darn good season for Lorenzo Romar's charges. The Waves will look to build on that result next season as they look to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Key Stats

Victor Ohia Obioha, PEPP: 16 PTS, 6 REBS, 2 BLKS

Colbey Ross, PEPP: 15 PTS, 7 ASTS

Kessler Edwards, PEPP: 9 PTS, 6 REBS

DeVante' Jones, CCAR: 8 PTS, 5 REBS

Essam Mostafa, CCAR: 15 PTS, 5 REBS

Deanthony Tipler, CCAR: 16 PTS

Ohia Obioha Was Ballin'

Ohia Obioha has had a nice CBI, putting up 13 points and 11 rebounds in Pepperdine's quarterfinal win over Longwood. But he saved his best for the championship game, with an incredibly efficient night (7-of-9 from the field).

Pepperdine has relied on its top scorers, Colbey Ross (17.6 PPG) and Kessler Edwards (17.5 PPG) throughout the season. Ohia Obioha (5.1 PPG) has generally been an afterthought in that regard. But not on Wednesday.

If the junior center can continue to progress on that end, the Waves might have a very solid player on their hands next season.

A Tough Way To Close The Season For DeVante' Jones

Jones has been awesome this season, averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals per game. He didn't have that same magic against Pepperdine, however, as early foul trouble limited him on Wednesday.

After putting up 25 points in a quarterfinals win over Bryant, Jones combined to score just 17 points in the last two games. That didn't keep Coastal Carolina from beating Stetson, but it was too much to overcome against a humming Pepperdine side.

There's no shame in having a few tough games, especially after a season that saw you win Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. Expect Jones to tear it up in his senior year, too, especially after his junior campaign ended in disappointment.