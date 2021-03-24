    Nuggets vs. Raptors Features 1st All-Female Broadcast Team in NBA History

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    The NBA logo at center court is shown during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    TSN made NBA history Wednesday.

    As Kyle Irving of NBA.com noted, the broadcast of the game between the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors featured women holding every on-air role for the first time in NBA history. 

    Meghan McPeak and Kia Nurse, who is a member of the Canadian National Team and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, were in the booth. Kayla Grey was on sideline duties, while the combination of Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert hosted the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

    Irving shared comments from Raptors vice president of organizational diversity and inclusion:

    "We wanted to highlight the contributions that women make individually—across so many broadcasts—by bringing them all together. Yes, we're making a point. We hope this leads to more recognition of the many roles women play in pro sports.

    "And we especially hope that one of the takeaways from this is for girls at home who see Meghan or Amy or Kayla, and think—hey, I could do that. There's a place for me in sports."

    McPeak was on play-by-play duties, a role she does for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go.

    Nurse is an WNBA All-Star who won two Women's National Basketball League championships.

    The broadcast comes at a time when the Raptors are free-falling out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. They have lost nine games in a row and are 2.5 games out of the play-in tournament.

