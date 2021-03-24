Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Bulls Considered Team to Watch in Talks for Pelicans PG

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly "open for business" regarding a trade for Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls are considered a team to watch, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's Woj & Lowe special (h/t Real GM).

The Atlanta Hawks also reportedly discussed a trade for Ball but that deal no longer seems likely.

Ball has started all 38 games he's played this season but has been out the last two games with a strained hip flexor. He entered Wednesday with averages of 14.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and it appears the Pelicans are ready to move forward with younger guard options including Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis.

New Orleans entered Wednesday with a 19-24 record, four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Despite the team's struggles, Ball remains a high-upside player who continues to improve. The 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick is in the midst of his best scoring season, while his 42.5 field-goal percentage and 38.5 three-point percentage would both be career highs.

The 23-year-old is also considered a plus defender who has averaged 1.5 steals per game during his four-year career.

Chicago could use this production as it tries to end its three-year playoff drought.

Coby White has been a better scorer than Ball since entering the league, although the latter can fill out the stat sheet in more ways.

If the Bulls can keep both players going forward, it would make the team even more dangerous as it builds its core around Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.