Report: Jamie Newman Signs Contract with Eagles as UDFA After 2021 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman as an undrafted free agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday just moments after the 2021 NFL draft wrapped up:

Here is how he fits into his new team's depth chart:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Jamie Newman

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jason Huntley, Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell

WR 1: DeVonta Smith, Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, Khalil Tate

WR 2: Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR 3: Greg Ward Jr.

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Jason Croom

LT: Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata, Brett Toth

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Iosua Opeta, Matt Pryor

C: Jason Kelce, Luke Juriga, Ross Pierschbacher, Landon Dickerson

RG: Brandon Brooks, Landon Dickerson, Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll

With Jake Fromm moving on to the NFL, Newman appeared poised to take over as Georgia's starting quarterback after transferring to the school in January 2020. However, he decided to opt out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and focus solely on the draft.

Prior to his short-lived Bulldogs career, the 23-year-old had two nondescript seasons with the Demon Deacons before seeing his production explode as the starter in 2019. He passed for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while running for 574 yards and six scores.

The Graham, North Carolina, native was far from the only player who decided to sit out last year and declare for the draft. Unlike Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons or Ja'Marr Chase, though, he wasn't already a clear lock for the first round. The Athletic's Dane Brugler said last September he was getting projected for the fourth round at the earliest.

Because of that, Newman had some work to do in 2021 to impress NFL talent evaluators, and he used the Senior Bowl as a way to remind everyone about his abilities.

Still, there was only so much he could do to surge up draft boards.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Newman as the ninth-best quarterback in February, and he failed to crack the top 100 overall players or the top six QBs on B/R's Big Board 1.0 in March.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote Newman possesses the "raw traits and potential to work with but lacks the experience and consistency to command a team right now." He added that the former Wake star "could take a significant jump forward if he can get through his reads more quickly and learn to work in rhythm."

At 6'3" and 235 pounds, Newman has a good frame for the position, and his rushing numbers attest to the fact that he has enough mobility to move around the pocket.

Given the relatively short time with which he got to be an FBS starting quarterback, nobody will expect him to be an immediate hit in Philadelphia. The absence of any early expectations could be the best thing for him since he'll be afforded plenty of time to adjust to the pro game and grow.

At this point after the draft, it's tough to take issue with the Eagles' bet on a high-ceiling passer who might ultimately yield little value on the field.