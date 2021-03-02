B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

0 of 12

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The first big board of the new B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is here.

The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is comprised of four scouts who have a variety of backgrounds in the NFL scouting world.

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account and can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for the scouting academy and is an analyst for Establish the Run. He has contributed to Bleacher Report as a scout for NFL1000.

Justis Mosqueda: Justis has written for Bleacher Report as an NFL featured columnist and was a scout for NFL1000. He is also the director of analytics for Optimum Scouting.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.



This first big board will focus exclusively on the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

Grading Scale

10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position // No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Hall-of-Fame Talent // Top-3 Overall

9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro // Top-10 Overall

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact NFL Starter // 1st Round

8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter // 1st-2nd Round

7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter // 2nd-3rd Round

7.0-7.4 Future Role Player/Spot Starter // 4th round

6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player // 5th-6th round

6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential // 7th round

5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster // UDFA



5.0-5.4: UDFA Longshot to Make Roster // UDFA

0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body // UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs

Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties