B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0March 2, 2021
The first big board of the new B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is here.
The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is comprised of four scouts who have a variety of backgrounds in the NFL scouting world.
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account and can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for the scouting academy and is an analyst for Establish the Run. He has contributed to Bleacher Report as a scout for NFL1000.
Justis Mosqueda: Justis has written for Bleacher Report as an NFL featured columnist and was a scout for NFL1000. He is also the director of analytics for Optimum Scouting.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.
This first big board will focus exclusively on the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.
Grading Scale
10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position // No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Hall-of-Fame Talent // Top-3 Overall
9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro // Top-10 Overall
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact NFL Starter // 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter // 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter // 2nd-3rd Round
7.0-7.4 Future Role Player/Spot Starter // 4th round
6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player // 5th-6th round
6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential // 7th round
5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster // UDFA
5.0-5.4: UDFA Longshot to Make Roster // UDFA
0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body // UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs
Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 100
Top 100 Prospects: Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussion among the four scouts.
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (9.5)
2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (9.2)
3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (9.1)
4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (9.0)
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (8.9)
6. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama (8.8)
7. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (8.75)
8. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (8.7)
9. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (8.65)
10. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC (8.6)
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (8.6)
12. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (8.51)
13. Teven Jenkins, OT. Oklahoma State (8.5)
14. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB. Notre Dame (8.5)
15. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (8.4)
16. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (8.4)
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (8.4)
18. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (8.3)
19. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (8.3)
20. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (8.3)
21. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (8.2)
22. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (8.2)
23. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (8.05)
24. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (8.0)
25. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (8.0)
26. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (8.0)
27. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (7.92)
28. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan (7.91)
29. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi (7.91)
30. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (7.9)
31. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (7.9)
32. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (7.9)
33. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (7.9)
34. Jay Tufele, DL, USC (7.83)
35. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (7.82)
36. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (7.81)
37. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (7.81)
38. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (7.8)
39. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (7.8)
40. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (7.8)
41. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (7.8)
42. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (7.8)
43. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (7.8)
44. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (7.8)
45. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (7.8)
46. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (7.8)
47. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (7.8)
48. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (7.77)
49. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (7.76)
50. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (7.76)
51. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (7.76)
52. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State (7.75)
53. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (7.7)
54. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (7.75)
55. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (7.71)
56. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.7)
57. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (7.7)
58. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (7.7)
59. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (7.7)
60. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (7.7)
61. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL) (7.7)
62. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia (7.7)
63. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (7.7)
64. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.7)
65. Carlos Basham, DL, Wake Forest (7.64)
66. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.63)
67. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (7.62)
68. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia (7.6)
69. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (7.62)
70. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State (7.62)
71. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (7.61)
72. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (7.6)
73. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (7.6)
74. Hamilcar Rashed, EDGE, Oregon State (7.6)
75. Alim McNeill, DL, NC State (7.52)
76. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (7.51)
77. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (7.51)
78. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (7.5)
79. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida (7.5)
80. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia (7.5)
81. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (7.5)
82. Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State (7.5)
83. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (7.5)
84. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville (7.45)
85. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (7.4)
86. Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson (7.4)
87. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU (7.4)
88. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (7.4)
89. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (7.4)
90. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (7.4)
91. Royce Newman, IOL, Ole Miss (7.3)
92. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (7.3)
93. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (7.3)
94. Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa (7.3)
95. Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M (7.21)
96. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke (7.21)
97. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State (7.21)
98. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (7.21)
99. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (7.2)
100. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.1)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Most Accurate: Mac Jones
Best Arm Strength: Trevor Lawrence
Best Mobility: Justin Fields
Most Pro-Ready: Trevor Lawrence
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (9.5)
2. Justin Fields, Ohio State (9.2)
3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State (8.75)
4. Zach Wilson, BYU (8.7)
5. Mac Jones, Alabama (7.7)
6. Kyle Trask, Florida (7.4)
Running Backs
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Speed: Travis Etienne
Best Power: Javonte Williams
Best Vision: Michael Carter
Best Hands: Najee Harris
Best Third-Down Back: Michael Carter
1. Najee Harris, Alabama (8.0)
2. Javonte Williams, North Carolina (7.9)
3. Michael Carter, North Carolina (7.8)
4. Travis Etienne, Clemson (7.7)
Wide Receivers
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Hands: DeVonta Smith
Best Route-Runner: Tylan Wallace
Best Speed: Jaylen Waddle
Best Slot Receiver: Amari Rodgers
Most Pro-Ready: Rashod Bateman
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (8.9)
2. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (8.65)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (8.6)
4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (8.4)
5. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU (8.05)
6. Elijah Moore, Mississippi (7.91)
7. Rondale Moore, Purdue (7.9)
8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina (7.81)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (7.8)
10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (7.77)
11. Amari Rodgers, Clemson (7.75)
12. Kadarius Toney, Florida (7.71)
13. D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan (7.7)
14. Seth Williams, Auburn (7.6)
15. Nico Collins, Michigan (7.51)
16. Tutu Atwell, Louisville (7.45)
Tight Ends
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Receiver: Kyle Pitts
Most Versatile: Kyle Pitts
Best Blocker: Pat Freiermuth
Most Pro-Ready: Pat Freiermuth
1. Kyle Pitts, Florida (9.1)
2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (7.8)
3. Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL) (7.7)
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Penei Sewell
Best Pass-Blocker: Penei Sewell
Best Zone-Blocker: Rashawn Slater
Most Pro-Ready: Penei Sewell
Most Versatile: Rashawn Slater
1. Penei Sewell, Oregon (9.0)
2. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (8.5)
3. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (8.4)
4. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (8.2)
5. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (8.0)
6. Samuel Cosmi, Texas (7.8)
7. Brady Christensen, BYU (7.8)
8. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (7.7)
9. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (7.5)
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Landon Dickerson
Best Pass-Blocker: Alijah Vera-Tucker
Best Zone-Blocker: Alijah Vera-Tucker
Most Pro-Ready: Landon Dickerson
Most Versatile: Alijah Vera-Tucker
1. Landon Dickerson, Alabama (8.8)
2. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (8.6)
3. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (8.0)
4. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (7.9)
5. Deonte Brown, Alabama (7.6)
6. Ben Cleveland, Georgia (7.5)
7. Trey Smith, Tennessee (7.5)
8. Jackson Carman, Clemson (7.4)
9. Royce Newman, Mississippi (7.3)
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Nose Tackle: Tyler Shelvin
Best Pass-Rusher: Christian Barmore
Best Run Stopper: Jay Tufele
Most Versatile: Daviyon Nixon
1. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (8.51)
2. Jay Tufele, USC (7.83)
3. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (7.82)
4. Christian Barmore, Alabama (7.8)
5. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (7.7)
6. Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (7.64)
7. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA (7.62)
8. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (7.61)
9. Alim McNeill, NC State (7.52)
10. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (7.5)
11. Tyler Shelvin, LSU (7.4)
12. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (7.21)
13. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (7.1)
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Speed Rusher: Kwity Paye
Best Power Rusher: Joshua Kaindoh
Best Run-Stopper: Joseph Ossai
Most Versatile: Rashad Weaver
1. Kwity Paye, Michigan (7.91)
2. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (7.81)
3. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma (7.8)
4. Joseph Ossai, Texas (7.76)
5. Jayson Oweh, Penn State (7.75)
6. Gregory Rousseau, Miami (FL) (7.7)
7. Jaelan Phillips, Miami (FL) (7.7)
8. Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) (7.63)
9. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (7.6)
10. Joe Tryon, Washington (7.6)
11. Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State (7.6)
12. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State (7.6)
13. Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt (7.3)
14. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (7.3)
15. Chris Rumph II, Duke (7.21)
Linebackers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Blitzer: Micah Parsons
Best Run-Stopper: Micah Parsons
Best in Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Most Versatile: Micah Parsons
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (8.5)
2. Micah Parsons, Penn State (8.3)
3. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (7.92)
4. Zaven Collins, Tulsa (7.76)
5. Dylan Moses, Alabama (7.76)
6. Nick Bolton, Missouri (7.7)
7. Pete Werner, Ohio State (7.51)
8. Derrick Barnes, Purdue (7.3)
9. Baron Browning, Ohio State (7.21)
10. Jabril Cox, LSU (7.21)
Cornerbacks
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Caleb Farley
Best in Zone Coverage: Asante Samuel Jr.
Best Slot Corner: Elijah Molden
Most Versatile: Patrick Surtain II
1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (8.4)
2. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech (8.3)
3. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina (8.2)
4. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (7.9)
5. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (7.8)
6. Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (7.8)
7. Elijah Molden, Washington (7.8)
8. DJ Daniel, Georgia (7.7)
9. Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (7.5)
10. Eric Stokes, Georgia (7.4)
11. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (7.4)
12. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (7.2)
Safeties
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Zone Coverage: Jevon Holland
Best Run-Stopper: Paris Ford
Most Versatile: Trevon Moehrig
1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU (8.3)
2. Jevon Holland, Oregon (7.5)
3. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh (7.4)