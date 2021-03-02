    B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMarch 2, 2021
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 1.0

    0 of 12

      Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

      The first big board of the new B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is here. 

      The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is comprised of four scouts who have a variety of backgrounds in the NFL scouting world.

      Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account and can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast. 

      Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for the scouting academy and is an analyst for Establish the Run. He has contributed to Bleacher Report as a scout for NFL1000

      Justis Mosqueda: Justis has written for Bleacher Report as an NFL featured columnist and was a scout for NFL1000. He is also the director of analytics for Optimum Scouting

      Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten. 

      This first big board will focus exclusively on the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

            

      Grading Scale

      10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position // No. 1 Overall

      9.5-9.9: Hall-of-Fame Talent // Top-3 Overall

      9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro // Top-10 Overall

      8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact NFL Starter // 1st Round

      8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter // 1st-2nd Round

      7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter // 2nd-3rd Round

      7.0-7.4 Future Role Player/Spot Starter // 4th round

      6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player // 5th-6th round

      6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential // 7th round

      5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster // UDFA

      5.0-5.4: UDFA Longshot to Make Roster // UDFA

      0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body // UDFA

      Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:     

      Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs

      Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs

      Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs

      Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties

    Top 100

    1 of 12

      John Bazemore/Associated Press

      Top 100 Prospects: Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussion among the four scouts.

      1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (9.5)

      2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (9.2)

      3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (9.1)

      4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (9.0)

      5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (8.9)

      6. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama (8.8)

      7. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (8.75)

      8. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (8.7)

      9. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (8.65)

      10. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC (8.6)

      11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (8.6)

      12. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (8.51)

      13. Teven Jenkins, OT. Oklahoma State (8.5)

      14. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB. Notre Dame (8.5)

      15. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (8.4)

      16. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (8.4)

      17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (8.4)

      18. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (8.3)

      19. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (8.3)

      20. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (8.3)

      21. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (8.2)

      22. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (8.2)

      23. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (8.05)

      24. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (8.0)

      25. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (8.0)

      26. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (8.0)

      27. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (7.92)

      28. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan (7.91)

      29. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi (7.91)

      30. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (7.9)

      31. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (7.9)

      32. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (7.9)

      33. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (7.9)

      34. Jay Tufele, DL, USC (7.83)

      35. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (7.82)

      36. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (7.81)

      37. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (7.81)

      38. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (7.8)

      39. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (7.8)

      40. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (7.8)

      41. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (7.8)

      42. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (7.8)

      43. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (7.8)

      44. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (7.8)

      45. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (7.8)

      46. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (7.8)

      47. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (7.8)

      48. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (7.77)

      49. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (7.76)

      50. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (7.76)

      51. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (7.76)

      52. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State (7.75)

      53. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (7.7)

      54. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (7.75)

      55. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (7.71)

      56. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.7)

      57. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (7.7)

      58. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (7.7)

      59. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (7.7)

      60. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (7.7)

      61. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL) (7.7)

      62. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia (7.7)

      63. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (7.7)

      64. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.7)

      65. Carlos Basham, DL, Wake Forest (7.64)

      66. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.63)

      67. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (7.62)

      68. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia (7.6)

      69. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (7.62)

      70. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State (7.62)

      71. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (7.61)

      72. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (7.6)

      73. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (7.6)

      74. Hamilcar Rashed, EDGE, Oregon State (7.6)

      75. Alim McNeill, DL, NC State (7.52)

      76. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (7.51)

      77. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (7.51)

      78. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (7.5)

      79. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida (7.5)

      80. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia (7.5)

      81. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (7.5)

      82. Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State (7.5)

      83. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (7.5)

      84. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville (7.45)

      85. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (7.4)

      86. Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson (7.4)

      87. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU (7.4)

      88. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (7.4)

      89. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (7.4)

      90. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (7.4)

      91. Royce Newman, IOL, Ole Miss (7.3)

      92. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (7.3)

      93. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (7.3)

      94. Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa (7.3)

      95. Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M (7.21)

      96. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke (7.21)

      97. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State (7.21)

      98. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (7.21)

      99. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (7.2)

      100. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.1)


       

    Quarterbacks

    2 of 12

      Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Nate Tice

      Most Accurate: Mac Jones

      Best Arm Strength: Trevor Lawrence

      Best Mobility: Justin Fields

      Most Pro-Ready: Trevor Lawrence

      1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (9.5)

      2. Justin Fields, Ohio State (9.2)

      3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State (8.75)

      4. Zach Wilson, BYU (8.7)

      5. Mac Jones, Alabama (7.7)

      6. Kyle Trask, Florida (7.4)

    Running Backs

    3 of 12

      Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Nate Tice

      Best Speed: Travis Etienne

      Best Power: Javonte Williams

      Best Vision: Michael Carter

      Best Hands: Najee Harris

      Best Third-Down Back: Michael Carter

      1. Najee Harris, Alabama (8.0)

      2. Javonte Williams, North Carolina (7.9)

      3. Michael Carter, North Carolina (7.8)

      4. Travis Etienne, Clemson (7.7)

    Wide Receivers

    4 of 12

      Michael Conroy/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Nate Tice

      Best Hands: DeVonta Smith

      Best Route-Runner: Tylan Wallace

      Best Speed: Jaylen Waddle

      Best Slot Receiver: Amari Rodgers

      Most Pro-Ready: Rashod Bateman

      1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (8.9)

      2. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (8.65)

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (8.6)

      4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (8.4)

      5. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU (8.05)

      6. Elijah Moore, Mississippi (7.91)

      7. Rondale Moore, Purdue (7.9)

      8. Dyami Brown, North Carolina (7.81)

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (7.8)

      10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (7.77)

      11. Amari Rodgers, Clemson (7.75)

      12. Kadarius Toney, Florida (7.71)

      13. D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan (7.7)

      14. Seth Williams, Auburn (7.6)

      15. Nico Collins, Michigan (7.51)

      16. Tutu Atwell, Louisville (7.45)

    Tight Ends

    5 of 12

      John Raoux/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Nate Tice

      Best Receiver: Kyle Pitts

      Most Versatile: Kyle Pitts

      Best Blocker: Pat Freiermuth

      Most Pro-Ready: Pat Freiermuth

      1. Kyle Pitts, Florida (9.1)

      2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (7.8)

      3. Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL) (7.7)

    Offensive Tackles

    6 of 12

      Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Brandon Thorn

      Best Run-Blocker: Penei Sewell

      Best Pass-Blocker: Penei Sewell

      Best Zone-Blocker: Rashawn Slater

      Most Pro-Ready: Penei Sewell

      Most Versatile: Rashawn Slater

      1. Penei Sewell, Oregon (9.0)

      2. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (8.5)

      3. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (8.4)

      4. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (8.2)

      5. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (8.0)

      6. Samuel Cosmi, Texas (7.8)

      7. Brady Christensen, BYU (7.8)

      8. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (7.7)

      9. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (7.5)

    Interior Offensive Line

    7 of 12

      Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Brandon Thorn

      Best Run-Blocker: Landon Dickerson

      Best Pass-Blocker: Alijah Vera-Tucker

      Best Zone-Blocker: Alijah Vera-Tucker

      Most Pro-Ready: Landon Dickerson

      Most Versatile: Alijah Vera-Tucker

      1. Landon Dickerson, Alabama (8.8)

      2. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (8.6)

      3. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (8.0)

      4. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (7.9)

      5. Deonte Brown, Alabama (7.6)

      6. Ben Cleveland, Georgia (7.5)

      7. Trey Smith, Tennessee (7.5)

      8. Jackson Carman, Clemson (7.4)

      9. Royce Newman, Mississippi (7.3)

    Defensive Linemen

    8 of 12

      Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda

      Best Nose Tackle: Tyler Shelvin

      Best Pass-Rusher: Christian Barmore

      Best Run Stopper: Jay Tufele

      Most Versatile: Daviyon Nixon

      1. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (8.51)

      2. Jay Tufele, USC (7.83)

      3. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (7.82)

      4. Christian Barmore, Alabama (7.8)

      5. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (7.7)

      6. Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (7.64)

      7. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA (7.62)

      8. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (7.61)

      9. Alim McNeill, NC State (7.52)

      10. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (7.5)

      11. Tyler Shelvin, LSU (7.4)

      12. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (7.21)

      13. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (7.1)

    Edge-Rushers

    9 of 12

      Paul Sancya/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda

      Best Speed Rusher: Kwity Paye

      Best Power Rusher: Joshua Kaindoh

      Best Run-Stopper: Joseph Ossai 

      Most Versatile: Rashad Weaver  

      1. Kwity Paye, Michigan (7.91)

      2. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (7.81)

      3. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma (7.8)

      4. Joseph Ossai, Texas (7.76)

      5. Jayson Oweh, Penn State (7.75)

      6. Gregory Rousseau, Miami (FL) (7.7)

      7. Jaelan Phillips, Miami (FL) (7.7)

      8. Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) (7.63)

      9. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (7.6)

      10. Joe Tryon, Washington (7.6)

      11. Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State (7.6)

      12. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State (7.6)

      13. Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt (7.3)

      14. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (7.3)

      15. Chris Rumph II, Duke (7.21)

    Linebackers

    10 of 12

      Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda

      Best Blitzer: Micah Parsons

      Best Run-Stopper: Micah Parsons

      Best in Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

      Most Versatile: Micah Parsons    

      1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (8.5)

      2. Micah Parsons, Penn State (8.3)

      3. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (7.92)

      4. Zaven Collins, Tulsa (7.76)

      5. Dylan Moses, Alabama (7.76)

      6. Nick Bolton, Missouri (7.7)

      7. Pete Werner, Ohio State (7.51)

      8. Derrick Barnes, Purdue (7.3)

      9. Baron Browning, Ohio State (7.21)

      10. Jabril Cox, LSU (7.21)

    Cornerbacks

    11 of 12

      Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Cory Giddings

      Best in Man Coverage: Caleb Farley

      Best in Zone Coverage: Asante Samuel Jr.

      Best Slot Corner: Elijah Molden

      Most Versatile: Patrick Surtain II

      1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (8.4)

      2. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech (8.3)

      3. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina (8.2)

      4. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (7.9)

      5. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (7.8)

      6. Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (7.8)

      7. Elijah Molden, Washington (7.8)

      8. DJ Daniel, Georgia (7.7)

      9. Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (7.5)

      10. Eric Stokes, Georgia (7.4)

      11. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (7.4)

      12. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (7.2)

    Safeties

    12 of 12

      Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

      Scouted by: Cory Giddings

      Best in Zone Coverage: Jevon Holland

      Best Run-Stopper: Paris Ford

      Most Versatile: Trevon Moehrig 

      1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU (8.3)

      2. Jevon Holland, Oregon (7.5)

      3. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh (7.4)