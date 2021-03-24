Lakers Rumors: Montrezl Harrell Available in Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell has reportedly been "involved in some trade discussions" the team is having ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday the Lakers could make a few moves as they prepare to take a run at Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who'll likely be bought out by the Cavs if a deal isn't found before the deadline.

Harrell signed with the Lakers as a free agent in November after spending the previous three years with the rival Los Angeles Clippers. He was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year last year and stepped into a similar key bench role after switching L.A. teams.

He's averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 63.8 percent from the field across 44 appearances for the Lakers.

While Harrell has filled an important spot in the rotation, the team's front office heads into the deadline in a tricky situation.

Los Angeles must handle the short-term issues related to playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both sidelined by injuries, with a focus on trying to make sure it doesn't fall outside the top six in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament before the playoffs.

That said, the Lakers are still a top-tier championship contender when at full strength, so they likely won't want to sacrifice too much for upgrades to cover the next couple of weeks of games.

Harrell is a trade asset who could bring in a solid return for L.A., and he's more expendable if the team is confident Drummond will sign there after hitting the free-agent market following the expected buyout.

The Cavs' efforts to trade Drummond, two-time All-Star selection, have been hampered by his $28.8 million cap hit in the final season of his five-year, $127.2 million contract. He's been sitting out since mid-February while Cleveland tried to find a trade but nothing has come to fruition.

Although all signs point to an eventual buyout, and the Lakers are a perfect fit if he does become available, trading Harrell does come with risk should the Drummond plans not work out.

All told, Los Angeles is dealing with a lot of variables heading into the deadline. It could make a handful of trades and buyout signings to reshape their roster as they attempt to defend their title in the coming months.