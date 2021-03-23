Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: 76ers Showing Interest in Pelicans PG Ahead of Deadline

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly in the hunt to land Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, but if that deal falls through, they have a backup plan leading into Thursday's trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, Philadelphia has shown interest in a number of other guards, including New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball.

The 76ers have been linked to guards since the start of the year, when they pursued James Harden upon the veteran's decision to leave Houston but ultimately lost out on his services to the Brooklyn Nets. They've done just fine this season with a combination of Ben Simmons and Seth Curry leading the way in the backcourt, with an Eastern Conference-best 30-13 record.

Lowry would provide more star power to the lineup, with the veteran averaging 17.6 points and 7.4 assists through 36 starts for Toronto. Philadelphia is a front-runner in trade talks alongside the Miami Heat, per Wojnarowski.

If that doesn't work out, Ball is a legitimate fallback.

Ball will enter restricted free agency after the season, so his breakout season is coming at a good time. Through 38 games this season, Ball is averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting, with 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia has also reportedly done its due diligence on scoping out all of the top options available, with Toronto's Norman Powell and Oklahoma City's George Hill also piquing the team's interest, per Wojnarowski.