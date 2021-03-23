Video: Brian Scalabrine Wins Bet for HS Player's Shoes After Winning 1-on-1 Game

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The White Mamba has still got it.

Brian Scalabrine, who won the NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, was challenged to a 1-on-1 game against a high schooler, with their shoes on the line. And even though he's nine years removed from his last run in the NBA and celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday, Scalabrine dominated the entire game, winning 11-0:

Though Scalabrine played in a bench role for the entirety of his 11-year career, the California native was a fan favorite with the Celtics, with whom he still works as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, and the Chicago Bulls, where he spent the last two seasons of his career.