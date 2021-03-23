76ers Trade Rumors: PHI Receiving Calls on Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly "received calls" on young wing Matisse Thybulle ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Per that report, "Some general managers across the league believe the inclusion of Thybulle in a trade offer could swing the bidding for [Toronto Raptors star Kyle] Lowry's services, but the 76ers are reluctant to part with him."

