    76ers Trade Rumors: PHI Receiving Calls on Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle plays during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly "received calls" on young wing Matisse Thybulle ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.   

    Per that report, "Some general managers across the league believe the inclusion of Thybulle in a trade offer could swing the bidding for [Toronto Raptors star Kyle] Lowry's services, but the 76ers are reluctant to part with him."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

