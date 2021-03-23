    Clippers Trade Rumors: Pacers' Aaron Holiday Interests LA Ahead of Deadline

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 23, 2021

    Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 121-106. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers appear to have interest in Indiana Pacers point guard Aaron Holiday, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who noted the Pacers would consider moving the 24-year-old if a first-round pick is involved in the deal.   

    Holiday is averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds through 41 games (six starts) as Indiana continues to tinker with a backcourt that features Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lamb and Jalen Lecque.

    Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Scotto noted the Clippers would turn their attention to Holiday if they are unable to land George Hill or Ricky Rubio first. 

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

