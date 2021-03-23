Dabo Swinney 'Disappointed' in Deshaun Watson Allegations, but 'I Love Him'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney praised Deshaun Watson's character after a string of civil lawsuits containing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were filed against the former Tigers quarterback.

Swinney told TMZ Sports he is "disappointed to see his name in the news" but offered kind words to the Houston Texans quarterback:

"Look, I love Deshaun Watson. He's like a son to me. That's how I love him. As far as the legal stuff and all that, that will take its course. Certainly can't speculate or comment on any of that stuff, but all I can tell you is I've known Deshaun since the 9th grade and he's been nothing but exemplary in every area that I've ever known him in."

Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed 14 lawsuits against Watson, including one from a woman who said he sexually assaulted her earlier this month, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Buzbee said Monday that 24 women have come forward with accusations.

Watson has denied accusations from the first lawsuit filed by Buzbee, but he has not responded directly to further allegations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.