    Creighton Beats Jason Preston, Ohio; Advances to Face Gonzaga in Sweet 16

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) celebrates a three-point basket against Ohio in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    March Madness has been all about the Cinderellas this year, but Marcus Zegarowski just stole Ohio's glass slippers.

    The Creighton guard was fantastic in Monday's second-round matchup versus the 13th-seeded Bobcats, leading the fifth-seeded Bluejays to a 72-58 win and a berth in the Sweet 16.

    Awaiting them will be the West Region's top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs, they of the perfect 28-0 record.

    If Creighton shoots like it did against Ohio (9-of-21 from three) and plays equally stifling defense, however, it'll be a tough out for Gonzaga. If nothing else, players like Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson make it a difficult matchup for most teams.

    Don't sleep on these Bluejays. All five starters finished with double-digit points Monday. That balance makes them dangerous. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ohio was a great story after upsetting Virginia in the first round. Creighton made sure there weren't any fairy-tale endings for the Bobcats, however.

                       

    Key Stats

    Marcus Zegarowski, CREI: 20 points (4-of-7 from three)

    Christian Bishop, CREI: 12 points, 15 rebounds

    Damien Jefferson, CREI: 15 points, five rebounds, three assists

    Jason Preston, Ohio: Four points, nine rebounds, seven assists, four turnovers, 1-of-10 from the field

    Dwight Wilson III, Ohio: 12 points, nine rebounds

    Ben Vander Plas, Ohio: Nine points, 10 rebounds

                     

    Zegarowski Is A Bucket

    Don't leave this man open. You'll regret it. 

    Zegarowski came into Monday shooting 41.5 percent from three, so it wasn't surprising that he torched Ohio from the perimeter. He's having an excellent tournament after putting up 17 points and eight assists vs. UC Santa Barbara in the first round. 

    Creighton is a talented team, but Zegarowski is the leader. If he continues to play at this level, look out. 

                   

    A Tough End To Preston's Season

    The Ohio point guard, former Detroit Pistons blogger and potential NBA prospect has been one of the stories of the tournament after nearly posting a triple-double vs. Virginia in Ohio's first-round win (11 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists). 

    But Creighton clamped down on Ohio's leading scorer and best player Monday, forcing him into a tough offensive night. 

    Better days are ahead for Preston, whose size at the point guard position (6'4"), playmaking (7.3 assists per game) and perimeter shooting (40.5 percent from three) have given him a legitimate chance to come off the board in the second round of this year's NBA draft. But if this is his final game for the Bobcats, it was a tough way to go out. 

    Credit to Creighton for doing a solid job making life difficult for him Monday. 

                      

    What's Next?

    Creighton will face Gonzaga on Sunday in Sweet 16 action (time TBD).

    Related

      Live: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC

      Watch in app on March Madness Live or CBS

      Live: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Live: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Watch Live: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama

      Bama looks to make first Sweet 16 appearance since 2003. Watch in app on March Madness Live and TNT 📲

      Watch Live: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 2 Alabama

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Kofi Calls Out Racist Comment

      Illinois big man calls out person who left racist comment about him after loss to Loyola-Chicago: ‘I blame his parents’

      Kofi Calls Out Racist Comment
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Kofi Calls Out Racist Comment

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 2 Iowa Goes Down 🤭

      No. 7 Oregon beats Hawkeyes by 15 despite Luka Garza's 36 pts to move on to play winner of USC-Kansas in Sweet 16 🦆

      No. 2 Iowa Goes Down 🤭
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No. 2 Iowa Goes Down 🤭

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report