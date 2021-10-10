Hornets' Terry Rozier Diagnosed with Sprained Ankle After Injury; out Monday vs. Heat

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier suffered a sprained left ankle that will cause him to miss at least Monday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

He is expected to be reevaluated later in the week.

Rozier had played 24 minutes in the team's previous exhibition against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 21 points with five assists.

The 27-year-old missed time with a hip injury and right ankle sprain last season but has played 63 or more games in each of the previous five campaigns.

Rozier averaged a career-best 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season, which was his second year with the Hornets.

The Louisville product is someone who can attack the basket off the bounce or stretch the defense with his outside shot. He can carry the offense for extended stretches and is a primary reason there were playoff hopes for the Hornets entering the season.

Look for Charlotte to turn toward the combination of LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith in the backcourt until Rozier is ready to return.