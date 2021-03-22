    Deion Sanders: Alabama State 'Childish' for Trolling Me with Photo on Scoreboard

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Deion Sanders didn't find it funny when Alabama State posted a picture of him on the scoreboard during Saturday's 35-28 victory over his Jackson State football team.

    After the Hornets sealed the win with a late interception, the scoreboard operator posted this image on the screen:

    "Childish," Sanders said during his postgame press conference about the photo. "It is what it is. They know they messed up."

    Sanders also noted he was unhappy that Alabama State didn't provide his school any tickets to the game and forced the Tigers to wait until Saturday morning to use their locker room to unpack their gear.

    "I'm going to call them out on it," the 53-year-old said. "That's what it was. They tried to respond with a bit of foolishness. We've got to keep it on the field and make it about the kids, make it about the fans. It's not about me."

    The Pro Football Hall of Famer is in his first season as Jackson State's head coach. The Tigers won their first three games of the Southwestern Athletic Conference season prior to Saturday's defeat.

    Jackson State has a bye this week before hosting Southern on April 3.

