WFT's Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team didn't have a winning season in 2021, but they did manage to take the NFC East, host a playoff game and put forth a respectable showing against the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Therefore, the 2021 offseason has been more about building up the roster than rebuilding, with a few exceptions. Martin Mayhew was hired as general manager, and veteran quarterback Alex Smith was released. However, many of the pieces that were in place this past season remain there.

This doesn't mean that Washington hasn't made some difficult and impactful decisions to alter the landscape.

Here we will take a look at some of the biggest decisions the Football Team has made this offseason and grade them based on factors like team needs, potential short- and long-term impacts and salary-cap implications.