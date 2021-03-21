Lakers' Vogel on LeBron James' Injury: High Ankle Sprains Are 'Slow Recoveries'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed a level of caution regarding the high ankle sprain Lakers star LeBron James suffered.

Vogel told reporters how the injury can "take a while to heal" and that the Lakers are prepared to be without him "indefinitely."

