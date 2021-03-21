    Lakers' Vogel on LeBron James' Injury: High Ankle Sprains Are 'Slow Recoveries'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, reacts as head coach Frank Vogel looks on during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed a level of caution regarding the high ankle sprain Lakers star LeBron James suffered.

    Vogel told reporters how the injury can "take a while to heal" and that the Lakers are prepared to be without him "indefinitely."

                 

