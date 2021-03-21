    WWE's Vince McMahon Squats Almost 1,000 Pounds in Workout Video at 75 Years Old

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    FILE - In this May 21, 2010, file photo, WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is shown at the Connecticut Republican Convention in Hartford, Conn. WWE announced Thursday, July 31, 2014, a new 10-year partnership with Rogers Communications in Canada that will launch the WWE Network as a traditional pay-TV channel in Rogers' cable systems, also starting Aug. 12.
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    WWE Chairman Vince McMahon looks to be in peak physical condition, even at the age of 75. 

    A video posted on Instagram showed McMahon doing a one-rep max squat, along with a caption that suggested he was putting in an intense workout. 

    Among the many notable things about McMahon, his workout routine is legendary even among WWE Superstars. Big E told the Hollywood Raw podcast (h/t Blake Lovell of 411Mania) earlier this month about what the WWE CEO does to stay in shape: 

    "He has a personal trainer, and this poor guy, we have these long drives—obviously pre-pandemic. We'll get in around two or sometimes three in the morning, and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after these long drives at like 3 a.m.. This man is not in his 20s, he's in his 70s. He is working out hard. He's a meathead in a way and lifting heavy. It's crazy."

    McMahon hasn't wrestled an official match since losing to Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. He's probably not going to step into the ring for a match again, but if nothing else, he at least looks like he could hold his own against any one of the top Superstars in WWE if the opportunity presented itself. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live WWE Fastlane Grades 📝

      Catch up on all the news, grades and reaction from tonight's PPV ➡️

      Live WWE Fastlane Grades 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Live WWE Fastlane Grades 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Seth Rollins Takes Down Shinsuke Nakamura

      Seth Rollins Takes Down Shinsuke Nakamura
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Seth Rollins Takes Down Shinsuke Nakamura

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Braun Strowman Beats Elias at Fastlane

      Braun Strowman Beats Elias at Fastlane
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Braun Strowman Beats Elias at Fastlane

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Big E Retains Intercontinental Title

      Big E Retains Intercontinental Title
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Big E Retains Intercontinental Title

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report