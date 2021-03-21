WWE's Vince McMahon Squats Almost 1,000 Pounds in Workout Video at 75 Years Old

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon looks to be in peak physical condition, even at the age of 75.

A video posted on Instagram showed McMahon doing a one-rep max squat, along with a caption that suggested he was putting in an intense workout.

Among the many notable things about McMahon, his workout routine is legendary even among WWE Superstars. Big E told the Hollywood Raw podcast (h/t Blake Lovell of 411Mania) earlier this month about what the WWE CEO does to stay in shape:

"He has a personal trainer, and this poor guy, we have these long drives—obviously pre-pandemic. We'll get in around two or sometimes three in the morning, and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after these long drives at like 3 a.m.. This man is not in his 20s, he's in his 70s. He is working out hard. He's a meathead in a way and lifting heavy. It's crazy."

McMahon hasn't wrestled an official match since losing to Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. He's probably not going to step into the ring for a match again, but if nothing else, he at least looks like he could hold his own against any one of the top Superstars in WWE if the opportunity presented itself.