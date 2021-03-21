    Report: Deshaun Watson Trade Still Interests Teams Despite Pending Lawsuits

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werenâ€™t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson's future with the Houston Texans has been a major talking point this offseason after he requested a trade in January, and there are reportedly still teams interested in acquiring him even though he is facing allegations of sexual assault.

    According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are all still interested in a potential trade.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted seven lawsuits have been filed against Watson and there could be as many as 10 more.

    "Being interested and actually making a trade are two different things," Florio wrote. "With the current legal cloud(s) over Watson, anyone who trades for him would assume the risk that Watson will be suspended without pay, eventually. The new team also would possibly have to pay Watson, if he's placed on the Commissioner-Exempt list while the various lawsuits proceed—or while a prosecution happens."

    On Saturday, attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Instagram that he will submit evidence against Watson to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney with the hope of having a hearing in front of a grand jury.

    Sarah Bishop of ESPN noted a grand jury would be presented with witness testimony and decide if there is enough evidence to hold a public trial with regard to the allegations.

    After Buzbee first announced he was filing suit, Watson denied the allegations on Twitter and said, "I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

    The NFL released a statement saying, "The matter is under review of the personal conduct policy."

