Knicks Trade Rumors: New York Not Expected to Make 'Major' Move Before Deadline

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Knicks aren't expected to do "anything major" ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley said the team won't be adding any headline players, but he didn't rule out the possibility of the Knicks being active leading up to the deadline, saying the team may make "minor moves."

The Knicks, led by All-Star Julius Randle, own a 21-21 record. That's sixth-best in the Eastern Conference, where the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics are also hovering right around the .500 mark.

One position where the Knicks have struggled is at point guard, where Elfrid Payton has been limited because of injuries. Behind him, Derrick Rose has moved off the bench and into a starting role, but with him also missing time, there have been the opportunities for Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina to get more minutes.

Quickley has had a strong start to his rookie season (12.8 PPG) but he's still young, while Ntilikina will be a free agent this offseason. Upgrading here could give the Knicks the depth that they need to make a run into the postseason.

Finding the right player at the deadline could give New York the edge it needs, but Begley has been steadfast in reporting that the team isn't going to make a blockbuster deal.