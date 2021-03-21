NCAA Tournament 2021: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

10 of 10

We've previously discussed the false-equivalence thing. An entire conference having a bad tournament doesn't necessarily mean it was a bad or overrated conference.

But, goodness gracious, for what was arguably the greatest regular-season conference in at least two decades, the Big Ten has had a dumpster fire of a first weekend in the big dance.

Michigan State lost in the First Four. Ohio State and Purdue both suffered major upsets on Friday. All three games went to overtime, but the Big Ten kept coming up just short.

Things went better on Saturday with Michigan, Iowa and Maryland all winning, but Sunday got all sorts of ugly again with Illinois, Wisconsin and Rutgers each biting the dust.

Wisconsin's loss wasn't unexpected, but we did think the Badgers—fresh off spanking North Carolina—would at least give Baylor a run for its money. That game was never all that close.

Rutgers' loss also wasn't unexpected, but it evolved into a huge disappointment when the Scarlet Knights blew a nine-point lead in the final five minutes.

And while Illinois losing to Loyola-Chicago wasn't a huge surprise—KenPom only had the Illini projected for a 69-65 win—it was certainly a surprise that Illinois never led for a moment and barely even had a pulse at any point in the second half.

The Big Ten is now 6-6 overall and has just three tickets left in this lottery. The entire conference could be gone by the end of Monday night.

But let's not forget that the Big East was in a similar boat one decade ago.

In 2011, that historically deep league sent 11 teams to the NCAA tournament. No. 1 seed Pitt, No. 2 seed Notre Dame and No. 3 seed Syracuse were all eliminated in the second round. No. 4 seed Louisville was immediately bounced by Morehead State. Only two of the 11 made it to the Sweet 16, and one of them (Marquette) was annihilated by North Carolina in the regional semifinals.

Because Connecticut won it all, though, that "Big East Failure" narrative dissipated in a hurry. If Michigan, Iowa or even Maryland happens to win the Big Ten's first national championship since 2000, history will quickly forget about the conference's disappointing opening weekend.