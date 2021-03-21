WWE Fastlane 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardMarch 21, 2021
WWE Fastlane 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card
Before we get to WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, the men and women of WWE will compete at Fastlane on Sunday.
This will be the first pay-per-view presented under WWE's new deal with Peacock TV. Fans with Xfinity cable service get the card for free, while others will need to subscribe for $4.99 per month, which is half the price of a WWE Network subscription.
The Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Women's Tag Team Championships will all be on the line in addition to three non-title bouts.
The fate of one big WrestleMania bout hangs in the balance. Edge will battle the winner of Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns for the universal title, but in order to make sure the result is fair, The Rated-R Superstar will serve as a special guest enforcer on Sunday.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Fastlane PPV.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, this will mark the first pay-per-view offered through WWE Network's new hub on the Peacock streaming service. International fans will still use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Fastlane on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Fastlane Card
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (Women's Tag Team Championship)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred match)
- Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship)
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
- Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)
Here is a rundown of the card as of Sunday morning, according to WWE.com:
Fastlane Thoughts
The Fastlane PPV is in a tough spot. It's the last big event before WrestleMania, so WWE tends to save most of the best stuff for the biggest show of the year.
However, the card WWE has put together for Sunday has some potential show-stealers in the lineup. Bryan vs. Reigns, McIntyre vs. Sheamus and Big E vs. Crews should all be fun, physical contests.
The women's division will be represented in two bouts. The women's tag title will be on the line in one and Alexa Bliss is set to face Randy Orton in an intergender match, but the odds of them having a traditional bout are slim. This feels like a way to bring Bray Wyatt back into the fold.
The Fiend has been out of action since he was set on fire by The Viper, but with WrestleMania right around the corner, this is the perfect time to bring him back.
This show could end up being great with the right booking decisions, but in the end, it's the action between the bells that makes an event worth watching. WWE's roster Sunday is more than capable of tearing down the house.