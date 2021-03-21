WWE Fastlane 2021: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Before we get to WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11, the men and women of WWE will compete at Fastlane on Sunday.

This will be the first pay-per-view presented under WWE's new deal with Peacock TV. Fans with Xfinity cable service get the card for free, while others will need to subscribe for $4.99 per month, which is half the price of a WWE Network subscription.

The Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Women's Tag Team Championships will all be on the line in addition to three non-title bouts.

The fate of one big WrestleMania bout hangs in the balance. Edge will battle the winner of Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns for the universal title, but in order to make sure the result is fair, The Rated-R Superstar will serve as a special guest enforcer on Sunday.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Fastlane PPV.