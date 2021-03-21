Solomon Hill Responds to Criticism He Intentionally Injured Lakers' LeBron James

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill defended himself against allegations he intentionally injured LeBron James during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers:

Hill was going after a loose ball in the second quarter when he rolled over James' right ankle, causing him to leave the game early, which the Lakers lost 99-94.

James was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Some weren't happy with Hill after the game, with Dennis Schroder calling it an "unnecessary play."

"We didn't feel like it was a basketball-type of play," Montrezl Harrell told reporters. "...He had to go through his leg to get through the ball."

Hill, an eight-year NBA veteran, said it was an accident.

James joins fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, who has been out since Feb. 14 with a calf strain, on the shelf for the 28-14 Lakers. With James out indefinitely and Joel Embiid also out with an injury, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic may now be the MVP front-runner.

The Lakers, who are currently third in the West, face the second-seeded Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.