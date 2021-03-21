NCAA Tournament 2021: Low Seeds with Best Chance at a Deep Run After Round of 64

1 of 5

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

No. 4 Virginia was unable to defend its title last year with the cancellation of the tournament. A year prior, the Cavaliers suffered a shocking loss as the top seed in the region to No. 16 UMBC.

Virginia nearly didn't even get a chance to play in this tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test during the ACC tournament. But the program went through the protocols, quarantined until Thursday and received the negative tests necessary to play Saturday.

None of that should diminish the performance of the Ohio Bobcats. The Bobcats outrebounded the Cavaliers 38-29, and they dominated in the paint with 26 points. Ben Vander Plas keyed the run, and Ben Roderick had some key buckets, but it was Jason Preston who starred, nearly registering a triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

It's also Preston who could help spur the Bobcats past No. 5 Creighton on Monday night. Vander Plas said: "Confidence is a huge thing for us. I think you guys might be able to see it, but we're out there playing free, playing confident. I know me especially, over the past couple weeks, I've been talking a lot to Jay [Preston] about P.J. Tucker, how he goes out and guards 1 through 5, plays with irrational confidence. That's what I've been trying to do, just go out there and just play free."

Creighton's win over UC Santa Barbara was unconvincing, and despite finishing fifth in the MAC, Ohio could be on the way to its first Sweet 16 since 2012.