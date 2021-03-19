Dawn Staley Addresses 'Glaring Deficiencies' Between Men's, Women's Tournaments

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley said the discrepancies between how the NCAA has treated its male and female basketball players at their respective tournaments this year has been "disheartening" and called for "NCAA leadership to reevaluate the value they place on women."

Staley released the following statement on Twitter Friday:

One of the discrepancies between the men and the women at this year's tournaments has been the COVID-19 testing, as UConn head coach Geno Auriemma described Friday:

Jordan Mendoza of USA Today reported that the FDA notes antigen tests have a greater chance of failing to detect an active infection, while Memorial Healthcare has classified the PCR test as the "gold standard" given that it "actually detects RNA (or genetic material) that is specific to the virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, even those who have no symptoms."

The differences didn't stop there. Oregon women's basketball player Sedona Prince and Stanford University sports performance coach Ali Kershner shared images of the difference between the men's substantial weightlifting facilities and the women's small rack of dumbells:

There were also discrepancies in the food served to the men and women and the size of the swag bags given out to the athletes:

And the NCAA's child care offerings were found to be lacking:

The organizing body has come under heavy scrutiny for its treatment of the women's basketball players at this year's tournament:

"We have intentionally organized basketball under one umbrella, with the goal of consistency and collaboration. When we fall short of these expectations, that's on me," NCAA vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters Friday. "I apologize to women's basketball student-athletes, to the coaches, to the women's basketball committee for dropping the ball, frankly, on the weight room issue in San Antonio. We'll get it fixed as soon as possible."