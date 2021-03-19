Seahawks' Updated Salary Cap After Chris Carson's Reported $24.6M Contract

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back running back Chris Carson on a three-year deal worth $24.625 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that the deal voids after two years, essentially making it a two-year contract.

The Seahawks had roughly $427,000 in cap space prior to the deal, per Over the Cap.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.