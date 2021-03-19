    Seahawks' Updated Salary Cap After Chris Carson's Reported $24.6M Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 19, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back running back Chris Carson on a three-year deal worth $24.625 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Schefter added that the deal voids after two years, essentially making it a two-year contract. 

    The Seahawks had roughly $427,000 in cap space prior to the deal, per Over the Cap

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

