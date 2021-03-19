    Blake Griffin Looks 'Really, Really Good' Ahead of Nets Debut, Steve Nash Says

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 19, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets Blake Griffin with teammates before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Power forward Blake Griffin is getting closer to making his Brooklyn Nets debut and is looking "really, really good," according to head coach Steve Nash.

    Griffin signed with the Nets as a free agent on March 8 after being bought out of his contract by the Detroit Pistons only days earlier. The 32-year-old has been dealing with rust after last playing on Feb. 12 and, Nash said last Saturday that Griffin wasn't expected to join Brooklyn's lineup for 1-2 weeks

    It appears that day is nearing. 

    On Tuesday, Nash told reporters Griffin is healthy enough to play, but the team wants to increase his conditioning before putting him back on the floor. 

    Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season, though he hasn't dunked in a game since 2019. The Nets are hoping to get Griffin back to his typical, electric self on the court for a fast-approaching postseason run. 

