    NCAA Tournament 2021: 0.42% of NCAA.com Men's Brackets Perfect After OSU Upset

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021
    Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    It turns out that a No. 15 seed's beating a No. 2 seed in the Round of 64 does a lot of damage to NCAA tournament brackets.

    Per NCAA.com, Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime victory Friday against Ohio State in the 2021 men's tournament left only 0.42 percent of brackets perfect in the Bracket Challenge Game.

    The site didn't specify how many brackets were filled out, but it did note only 4.25 percent of entries picked the Golden Eagles to knock off the Buckeyes.

    Prior to Oral Roberts' win, Friday was chalk-heavy. The four games that tipped off in the early afternoon window all went in favor of the higher seeds, though Colgate did give Arkansas problems in the second half before the Razorbacks pulled away.

    Ohio State ended the regular season with four straight losses but looked like it figured things out when it made a run to the final of the Big Ten tournament before losing to Illinois in overtime.

    Rather than build on that momentum, the Buckeyes committed 15 turnovers and shot 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from three to lose in the first weekend of the tournament for the third straight time under head coach Chris Holtmann.

    Oral Roberts became the ninth No. 15 seed to win its opening game. It was the first to accomplish the feat since Middle Tennessee upset Michigan State in 2016.

