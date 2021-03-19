Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Action

0 of 7

The first week of free agency in the NFL may be winding down, but there's still plenty going on across the league.

Dozens of players have found new homes or inked contracts that will keep them in their old ones. Hundreds of millions have been spent as teams look to prevent departures and improve the roster.

But as Friday dawned, there was meat left on the bone.

Two of the top free-agent wideouts (Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster) began the day without a contract...although one didn't last long So did veteran edge-rushers Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram III. And some talented defensive backs in cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Anthony Harris.

As has been the case all week long, we'll be tracking all the signings across the NFL as Friday unfolds—offering our take on whether teams got a steal or potentially set money on fire.

