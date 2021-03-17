Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Start of New League Year

0 of 10

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL league year is finally here.

The week has already seen a flurry of activity as dozens of players agreed to sign lucrative new contracts and/or switch teams. But as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, pen can finally be put to paper. Deals can truly become official.

And free agency will well and truly be on.



Since the legal tampering period began Monday and continued through Tuesday, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report have offered grades for all the reported transactions.

The first official day of free agency is no different. So whether it's the San Francisco 49ers bolstering the offensive line, the Las Vegas Raiders looking to address their wide receiver corps or the Detroit Lions continuing their offseason overhaul, here's an assessment of Wednesday's signings, re-signings and trades—starting with a deal that made one fortunate vet the highest-paid player at his position in league history.