Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Start of New League Year
The 2021 NFL league year is finally here.
The week has already seen a flurry of activity as dozens of players agreed to sign lucrative new contracts and/or switch teams. But as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, pen can finally be put to paper. Deals can truly become official.
And free agency will well and truly be on.
Since the legal tampering period began Monday and continued through Tuesday, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report have offered grades for all the reported transactions.
The first official day of free agency is no different. So whether it's the San Francisco 49ers bolstering the offensive line, the Las Vegas Raiders looking to address their wide receiver corps or the Detroit Lions continuing their offseason overhaul, here's an assessment of Wednesday's signings, re-signings and trades—starting with a deal that made one fortunate vet the highest-paid player at his position in league history.
San Francisco 49ers Re-Sign OT Trent Williams
Terms: Six years, $138 million ($55.1 million guaranteed)
Source: ESPN's Dianna Russini
Wednesday's signings started off with a whopper.
It was no secret the San Francisco 49ers wanted to retain the services of veteran tackle Trent Williams. Nor was it surprising. In his first season in the Bay Area last year, Williams advanced to his eighth Pro Bowl.
It was also no secret that demand for Williams' services would be high. ESPN's Kevin Seifert listed him as not only the top free-agent lineman but also the No. 1 free agent overall.
Add those factors together, and you have the recipe for a massive deal. Sure enough, Williams' new pact didn't disappoint. He received a staggering $55.1 million in guarantees and is the highest-paid O-lineman in league history.
The 49ers can't be faulted for wanting to keep arguably the league's best blindside protector in the fold. And this is a situation where the robust free-agent market for competent blockers drives up the asking price.
But $55 million in guarantees and $23 million a season is a lot to pay someone who hasn't made it through a 16-game season since 2013 and who turns 33 in July.
Grade: B
San Francisco 49ers Sign C Alex Mack
Terms: Undisclosed
Source: Ian Rapoport of NFL.com
The 49ers weren't done bolstering the offensive line after re-upping tackle Trent Williams. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Williams indicated the team had procured a replacement for veteran center Weston Richburg, who is expected to retire.
Alex Mack has been around the proverbial block a few times. The 2021 season will mark his 13th year in the NFL, and the 49ers will be the 35-year-old's third team. Age has also taken its toll on the six-time Pro Bowler. He missed a pair of games last year and hasn't earned Pro Bowl honors since 2018.
But Mack is still an above-average lineman. In 633 pass-blocking snaps last season, he allowed a single sack.
Without knowing the terms of this contract, it's difficult to pass final judgment. But assuming it's not a gonzo deal (the Niners can't afford one of those anyway), a reunion with Kyle Shanahan in San Fran is a good move for both player and team.
Grade: B
Las Vegas Raiders Sign WR John Brown
Terms: One year, $3.75 million
Source: Adam Caplan of NFL.com
The Las Vegas Raiders headed into the first day of the new league year with a significant hole at wide receiver. They released Tyrell Williams last month, and Nelson Agholor agreed to ink a contract with the New England Patriots.
The Raiders have addressed that need—to an extent.
In seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, John Brown has shown the potential to be a productive pass-catcher and dangerous downfield threat. He has averaged 14.8 yards per reception, scored 31 career touchdowns and posted two 1,000-yard seasons—including as recently as 2019.
But with Stefon Diggs in Buffalo last season and injuries limiting Brown to nine games, he amassed his fewest catches (33) and receiving yards (458) since 2017.
Assuming those injuries are behind him, this is a reasonable contract for a capable veteran receiver who turns 31 next month. But unless the Raiders aren't done at the position, the team will be in a similar boat at wideout as it was in 2020:
Lacking a true No. 1.
Grade: B-
Arizona Cardinals Sign WR A.J. Green
Terms: One year, $6 million
Source: Mike Garafalo of NFL.com
Few things are more difficult for fans than when a franchise legend leaves in free agency—even if that player has shown he is well past his prime.
That makes this a dark day in the Queen City.
After a decade in Cincinnati that included six 1,000-yard seasons and seven trips to the Pro Bowl, veteran wide receiver A.J. Green has agreed to a one-year, $6 million pact to join the Arizona Cardinals. Incentives could push the deal to $8 million.
Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals use as many sets with three and four wide receivers as any team in the NFL. And with Larry Fitzgerald a free agent, the Redbirds have a hole to fill at wide receiver.
But Green's 2020 season in Cincinnati was inarguably the worst of his career. He caught 47 of 104 targets, averaged a career-low 11.1 yards a catch and scored just two touchdowns.
Other wideouts on the market would have been a better use of Arizona's dwindling salary-cap resources than gambling that Green has one more big year left in the tank.
Grade: C-
Los Angeles Rams Trade DL Michael Brockers to Detroit Lions
Terms: Lions get DL Michael Brockers; Rams get 2023 Round 7 pick
Source: Ian Rapoport of NFL.com
The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions have already played Let's Make a Deal once this offseason, swinging the megadeal that landed Matthew Stafford in La La Land and Jared Goff in the Motor City.
The two teams made another trade Wednesday, and while it wasn't nearly of the scope of the quarterback swap, it was still a great deal.
For one team, anyway.
Michael Brockers has never lived up to being the 14th overall pick in the 2012 draft. But over nine seasons with the Rams, he has developed into a good run defender and capable pass-rusher who has topped 50 total tackles each of the past four seasons and who rolled up five sacks in 2020.
The Lions need all the help on defense they can get—especially up front. With Brockers set to join Trey Flowers and the re-upped Romeo Okwara, the Lions could show marked improvement on the D-line in 2021.
For the Rams, this was a salary dump. Dealing Brockers will clear $6.2 million in cap space. The Rams need that relief, but a final-round pick two years from now is a paltry return for a solid veteran starter.
Grade: A (Lions); D (Rams)
Lions Sign RB Jamaal Williams
Terms: Two years, $7.5 million
Source: Tom Pelissero of NFL.com
Brockers wasn't the only veteran player the Lions agreed to bring in on a reasonable deal.
In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams was never a "featured" running back. But he has carried the ball more than 100 times every year, averaged four yards a carry in the pros and averaged over 30 receptions a season.
Green Bay agreed to re-sign Aaron Jones this week and spent a second-round pick on AJ Dillon in 2020, making it clear Williams—who turns 26 next month—wasn't in the franchise's long-term plans. He isn't going to unseat D'Andre Swift as Detroit's lead back, but he offers the Lions a very good No. 2 back who can run, catch the rock out of the backfield and pass-protect.
The only people upset about this signing are fantasy football managers with shares of Swift in dynasty formats—although Williams is heading from the team that has dominated the NFC North in recent years to another that, um, hasn't.
Grade: B+
Dolphins Sign CB Justin Coleman
Terms: One year, $2.75 million
Source: Tom Pelissero of NFL.com
The Miami Dolphins have as much cap space invested in their starting cornerbacks as any team in the NFL. But while Byron Jones and Xavien Howard are high-end options (with average annual salaries north of $15 million), the depth chart behind them is riddled with question marks.
The Dolphins took a step toward bolstering their depth in that secondary Wednesday.
Justin Coleman isn't a difference-maker. In 11 games (and five starts) for the Detroit Lions last year, he allowed almost 78 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed and posted a passer rating against of 135.0.
But Coleman, who turns 28 this month, is an experienced slot corner who has made 29 career starts over six professional seasons. He offers experience and depth to the Dolphins, and it's difficult to find much fault with a one-year deal that checks in at less than $3 million.
With that said, the notion of Coleman as anything more than a sub-package/part-time corner is less than ideal.
Grade: C+
Tennessee Titans Re-Sign TE Anthony Firkser
Terms: One year, terms undisclosed
Source: Terry McCormick of Titans Insider
With Jonnu Smith set to cash fat checks with the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans were left with a gaping void at the tight end spot.
Given that situation, it's zero surprise the team wouldn't let its No. 2 tight end depart as well.
Fourth-year veteran Anthony Firkser probably wasn't going anywhere anyway. The Titans had the option to match any offer the restricted free agent received from other teams. After the 26-year-old posted career bests in receptions (39) and receiving yards (387) last year, Tennessee locked him up for another season.
On one hand, it was wise of a Titans team that made the playoffs each of the last two seasons to avoid losing any more talent. Firkser did show flashes last year, including an 8/113/1 line against the Houston Texans in Week 6.
But Firkser is a one-dimensional player. Per Andrew Cooper of Fantasy Alarm, no tight end in the NFL blocked on a smaller percentage of pass plays than Firkser in 2020. He played 268 snaps at wide receiver and only 90 as an in-line tight end.
In other words, Tennessee probably isn't done at the position—or at least shouldn't be.
Grade: B-
New England Patriots Sign OG/C Ted Karras
Terms: One year, $4 million
Source: Tom Pelissero of NFL.com
There hasn't been a more active team in free agency in 2021 than the New England Patriots, who have agreed to sign approximately everyone. But it hasn't all been good news. Guard Joe Thuney is leaving for a massive deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and center David Andrews could depart as well.
The Patriots made an effort to fill that void along the offensive line Wednesday.
Five-year pro Ted Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England, including 15 starts for the team in 2019 while Andrews was sidelined by blood clots in his lungs. After one year in Miami, Karras is back with the Pats after agreeing to a one-year, $4 million pact.
Karras isn't the caliber of player that Thuney or Andrews is. But he's a decent interior lineman capable of playing both guard and center who allowed two sacks in 1,068 snaps with the Dolphins in 2020.
Inking even an average starter up front for less than $5 million is a good get for Darth Hoodie—and a continuation of New England's roll since free agency opened.
Grade: B+
Dolphins Sign DL Adam Butler
Terms: Two years, $9.5 million
Source: Ian Rapoport of NFL.com
Coaches from the Bill Belichick tree have long been known to poach free agents from the Pats. Brian Flores of the Dolphins has been no exception. In 2020, Miami doled out substantial cash to ink outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and brought in linebacker Elandon Roberts.
Van Noy lasted just one year in Miami, but Flores is back at it in 2021.
No one is going to confuse defensive tackle Adam Butler with Aaron Donald—the 26-year-old has only started 12 games over four NFL seasons. But the 6'5", 300-pounder can play end in a three-man front and tackle in sub-packages, and over the past two seasons he was on the field for 47 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps, averaging 30 total tackles and five sacks over that span.
The size of this pact indicates Miami thinks Butler can be more than a rotational player. If that proves to be the case, this signing will look that much better.
As is, it's a reasonable addition at a position where a team can't have too much depth.
Grade: B