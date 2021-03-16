Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Day 2 of Tampering PeriodMarch 16, 2021
Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Day 2 of Tampering Period
This is the first and only full day of the NFL's legal tampering period, in which teams can strike unofficial-but-realistically-very-much-official deals with teams ahead of the start of the official signing window Wednesday afternoon.
The majority of our top 25 free agents have already come off the board, but several premium pass-catchers (Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V, Hunter Henry) and defenders (Anthony Harris, Haason Reddick, Jadeveon Clowney) remained up for grabs at the start of business Tuesday.
Of course, several teams still have work to do in order to get under the salary cap, according to Spotrac, so more high-quality players could become available throughout the day.
We're here to grade all of the significant additions on the eve of the official start to the 2021 league year.
Jacksonville Jaguars Sign CB Shaquill Griffin
Terms: Three years, $44.5 million ($29 million guaranteed)
Source: The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar
The Jacksonville Jaguars are loaded with salary-cap space and have been smart with their money so far this offseason, so you can't crush them for addressing somewhat of a soft spot with a lucrative contract for veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.
That said, with 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson on the roster and Sidney Jones also returning, handing $29 million in guaranteed cash to a player who surrendered six touchdowns in coverage in 2020 isn't going to get you an A grade.
Only four corners gave up more scores last year than Griffin, who intercepted three passes but wasn't as reliable in coverage as he was during his Pro Bowl 2019 season. Even that year, he was beaten for four touchdowns, and he's missed six games due to injury over the course of the last two campaigns.
He's a starting-caliber player, not a star, but the Jags just made him the seventh-highest-paid corner in the sport. With the cap down this year and Jacksonville riddled with holes elsewhere, that's not a savvy move.
Grade: C
Cincinnati Bengals Sign CB Chidobe Awuzie
Terms: Three years
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The Cincinnati Bengals don't like spending big in free agency, but they seem to be willing to break that rule for cornerbacks. One year after handing contracts worth a combined average of $18 million per year to former Minnesota Vikings corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, Cincinnati might be replacing top cover man William Jackson III with new addition Chidobe Awuzie.
If indeed this means the Bengals are letting Jackson go, it's a curious move. Awuzie is a talented 2017 second-round draft pick with some room to grow, but he surrendered a 103.5 passer rating in coverage when healthy last season with the Dallas Cowboys and missed the majority of that campaign due to injury. He's also never intercepted more than one pass in a single season.
Jackson is two-and-a-half years older than Awuzie and has just three picks in four healthy seasons. But opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 88.2 when throwing into his coverage in 2020, and he's quite simply a better all-around player coming off a 14-start season.
If Jackson lands a deal elsewhere worth at least $5 million more than whatever Cincinnati is paying Awuzie, I get it. But if the money is within the same range and the Bengals simply wanted to save a few bucks, this is a questionable move.
Grade: C
Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Edge Tyus Bowser
Terms: Four years, $22 million ($12 million guaranteed)
Source: SiriusXM's Adam Caplan
One potential reason the Baltimore Ravens let both Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue escape in the early hours of free agency? They may believe in edge defender Tyus Bowser, who recorded five sacks in a supporting role in 2019 and picked up a solid 22 pressures and 14 quarterback hits as a part-time player in 2020.
The 2017 second-round pick also intercepted three passes and registered five passes defensed despite starting just two games. So there's reason to believe he could bloom into a solid presence on the edge, which is why you can't fault Baltimore for bringing him back at a rate of just $5.5 million per year.
Bowser will likely move into a starting role and save Baltimore a ton of cash. For now, he merely becomes the 51st-highest-paid edge defender in the NFL.
Bowser immediately becomes a hot breakout candidate for 2021, and he does so at a very reasonable cost for a player with plenty of room to grow.
Grade: A
Kansas City Chiefs Re-Sign Edge Taco Charlton
Terms: One year
Source: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
On Taco Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed Taco Charlton. The dad joke alone makes this a great move, but it's also likely a smart one because the talented 2017 Dallas Cowboys first-round pick flashed during his brief 2020 stint with Kansas City.
I say "likely" because there's no early word on the financial terms of Charlton's new contract, but it's a one-year deal for a player who wasn't claimed on waivers between a short run with the Miami Dolphins and his arrival in K.C. He's not breaking the bank, but he showed a nice amount of promise during the five games in which he played at least 20 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps last season.
The Chiefs don't have one constantly obvious complement to Frank Clark on the edge, but Charlton has the ability to emerge as that guy.
So long as the money isn't surprisingly substantial, this is a smart move. Had the Chiefs not done it, it's quite possible they'd watch Charlton make an impact elsewhere in 2021.
Grade: A
New England Patriots Sign TE Hunter Henry
Terms: Three years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
This is...odd.
I understand that 12 personnel is popular, and that the New England Patriots have used two tight ends with great success in the past. You also never want to question Bill Belichick's extra-large football brain, but can the Patriots really afford to roster two of the four highest-paid tight ends in the NFL?
It seems a little drastic to hand $12.5 million per year to both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, but the suddenly free-spending Pats are apparently doing exactly that.
Why not just sign one or the other and complement him with, say, Gerald Everett or Kyle Rudolph? Those guys would almost certainly come cheaper and would allow New England to address other holes. The roster became a shell of its former self in the last year or so and could still use plenty of help at wide receiver, along the interior offensive line and in the defensive front seven (plus, quarterback!).
Henry could very well become a star in New England, but so could Smith, and it's highly unlikely both do. The former Los Angeles Charger is only 26, but he's missed six games the last two seasons and 25 in his five-year career. He's never had a 700-yard season, and he hasn't scored more than a handful of touchdowns since his 2016 rookie campaign.
This simply looks like bad value.
Grade: D
Denver Broncos Exercise Von Miller's 2021 Option
Terms: One year, $18 million
Source: Mike Klis of 9News
The Denver Broncos had about a day to gauge the market before deciding that the pass-rushing grass may not be greener on the other side. By guaranteeing veteran edge defender Von Miller $7 million of his $18 million 2021 salary, Denver will keep the three-time first-team All-Pro around for his 10th season in orange.
Miller's best days are behind him now that he'll be 32 soon and coming off a season that was entirely lost to a serious ankle injury, but he put up 14.5 sacks as recently as 2018 and was a Pro Bowler with eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits the following year.
Shaquil Barrett is earning similar money but with a higher guarantee over a longer term after an eight-sack season in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while far less established pass-rushers like Trey Hendrickson and Carl Lawson are set to make $15 million per year. Bud Dupree's never been a Pro Bowler, but he just signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $16.5 million per season over five years.
In this case, a Broncos team that already has Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed takes a one-year risk at a relatively fair price on a franchise legend. There's less pressure than ever on Miller within that defense, and if it doesn't pan out, the Broncos can look elsewhere for pass-rushing support in 2022.
Considering that Chubb's presence in particular likely removed them from the Barrett/Dupree/Lawson sweepstakes, this isn't a bad move. It's hard to trust Jadeveon Clowney, and nobody knows if Haason Reddick is the real deal after a potentially aberrational 2020 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals.
I'd take Reddick for about $12 million over Miller for $18 million, but we're yet to see what he'll be able to fetch on this market. My guess is he'll cost somebody more overall than Miller will cost the Broncos.
Grade: B
Washington Football Team Signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
Terms: One year, $10 million (could grow to $12 million with incentives)
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
Of course, many of these grades will change when players take the field in the fall, but this move in particular could look a lot better or a lot worse than it is before the Washington Football Team plays another game.
If in May, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke are the only legit starting quarterback options on Washington's roster, we'll wonder why a team loaded with salary-cap space didn't do more on a market that potentially or absolutely contains Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Alex Smith and Andy Dalton.
Fitzpatrick is a great dude to have around in a supportive role, but a 38-year-old with an 82.3 career passer rating and a 59-86-1 career record is unlikely to suddenly carry the WFT on a Super Bowl run.
If Washington lands one of the quarterbacks listed above or winds up with one of this draft class' top five or six quarterbacks next month, the Fitzpatrick signing becomes an overspend on a backup who might be worth it considering his strong presence and leadership. That could make this a B-level move.
If Washington doesn't do anything else, it will have avoided spending starter money on the position but will be destined to waste another year with a world-class defensive front. That could make this an F-level move.
For now, it's somewhere in between.
Grade: C