Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Day 2 of Tampering Period

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

This is the first and only full day of the NFL's legal tampering period, in which teams can strike unofficial-but-realistically-very-much-official deals with teams ahead of the start of the official signing window Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of our top 25 free agents have already come off the board, but several premium pass-catchers (Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V, Hunter Henry) and defenders (Anthony Harris, Haason Reddick, Jadeveon Clowney) remained up for grabs at the start of business Tuesday.

Of course, several teams still have work to do in order to get under the salary cap, according to Spotrac, so more high-quality players could become available throughout the day.

We're here to grade all of the significant additions on the eve of the official start to the 2021 league year.