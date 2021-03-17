Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Bears Offered 3 1st-Round Picks, a 3rd, 2 Starters

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears reportedly made a massive offer to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton in free agency Tuesday.

It was reported Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show that Chicago offered Seattle three first-round draft picks, one third-round pick and two starters in exchange for Wilson.

No agreement came to fruition, however, resulting in the Bears signing Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract with $3 million in incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted that the Bears made a "a very aggressive pursuit" of Wilson, only to be informed by the Seahawks that they weren't trading him.

The NFL insider was previously informed by Wilson's agent that the Bears, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders were the only teams the quarterback would accept a trade to.

If the Seahawks did indeed turn down a trade package headlined by three first-round picks, it suggests no amount of compensation would've been enough to convince them to part ways with their franchise player.

The 32-year-old has been one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2012.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Wisconsin product has not missed a game during his career and owns a regular-season record of 98-45-1. He has been named a Pro Bowler seven times, led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times and reached two Super Bowls, winning one in 2014.

Wilson has been elite from a statistical standpoint as well, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 33,946 yards, 267 touchdowns and 81 interceptions during his career to go along with 4,506 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

Last season was one of the best of Wilson's career, as he completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his attempts for 4,212 yards, a career-best 40 touchdowns and 12 picks.

The Bears are likely just a top-flight quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender, and Wilson undoubtedly would have filled their biggest need.

Given all the success the Seahawks have enjoyed with Wilson over the years, though, it is easy to understand why they would be hesitant to part ways.

The Bears instead settled for Dalton, who had his moments as the replacement for an injured Dak Prescott last season, going 4-5 in nine starts and completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Dalton isn't the worst option, as evidenced by the Cincinnati Bengals' five straight playoff appearances from 2011 to 2015 with him as the starter, but the 33-year-old certainly doesn't make Chicago a Super Bowl team.