Daily 2021 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Thursday's Action
Welcome to the first full official day of NFL free agency.
Most of the league's high-profile free agents have already found homes, but several premium pass-catchers (Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V), defenders (Anthony Harris, Richard Sherman, Jadeveon Clowney) and offensive linemen (Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Alejandro Villanueva) remained available at the start of business on Thursday.
And now's about the time that discounts can be found, especially considering the depressed salary cap.
We're here to grade all the significant additions.
Miami Dolphins Sign WR Will Fuller V
Terms: One year
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The Miami Dolphins have finally taken advantage of the fact another deep wide receiver draft class appears to be depressing the free-agent receiver market. A team in need of another weapon out wide has found exactly that in Will Fuller V, who is coming off a breakout, albeit abbreviated, season with the Houston Texans.
The blazing-fast Fuller is an ideal partner for DeVante Parker, who had used his size and strength to become a standout starter at the position. He can stretch the field for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which should create plenty of opportunities for Parker and emerging tight end Mike Gesicki.
Fuller's late-season suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances is arguably a red flag, but for what it's worth, he has said that stemmed from a prescription medication he was using that he thought was permitted. And it's a one-year deal anyway, so the Dolphins aren't risking much.
Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster are getting more attention on the open market, but Fuller quietly led the league with 11.7 yards per target in 2020 and is a perfect fit in Miami.
Grade: A
Buffalo Bills Sign QB Mitchell Trubisky
Terms: One year
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
Mitchell Trubisky has been the subject of a lot of derision the last few years. But a ridiculed starting quarterback often makes a top-flight backup quarterback, and that's exactly what Trubisky becomes on the Buffalo Bills roster.
The Bills shouldn't be under any delusions that Trubisky can carry the team on another deep playoff run in the event something happens to 2020 MVP runner-up Josh Allen, but he is absolutely talented enough to keep them afloat for a multi-week stretch if Allen goes down.
We've seen the 2017 No. 2 overall pick excel for short spurts on several occasions thus far in his career (most recently when he posted a 108.5 passer rating as the Bears averaged 35.0 points per game in December).
As long as we're not looking at eight figures here, this is a smart insurance policy for the Bills.
Grade: A
New York Giants Sign TE Kyle Rudolph
Terms: Two years, $16 million
Source: SNY's Ralph Vacchiano
On one hand, the New York Giants just secured an accomplished, reliable veteran and gave young quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon and security blanket.
On the other hand, the Giants have a lot of weaknesses to address, and signing Kyle Rudolph seems quite luxurious for a team that already has Evan Engram on the payroll at tight end. And it's not as though Rudolph is coming cheap. That $8 million average annual salary is silly considering they have Engram and rank in the bottom 10 in the league in projected salary-cap space, per Spotrac.
Rudolph is also gearing up for his age-32 season, and he peaked statistically way back in 2016 and 2017. He's been held to fewer than 400 yards the last two seasons and was limited to a career-low one touchdown with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.
Unless there's an Engram trade in the works, this is a weird move that isn't likely to pay off.
Grade: D
Las Vegas Raiders Sign RB Kenyan Drake
Terms: Two years, $11 million (up to $14.5 million with incentives)
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
You won't find many articles with "Brad Gagnon" in the byline that support lucrative or even semi-lucrative contracts for veteran running backs, and this is not an exception.
The Las Vegas Raiders already possess a Pro Bowl back in Josh Jacobs and a high-end backup in Jalen Richard, who averaged a superb 5.6 yards per carry working behind Jacobs and Devontae Booker last year.
They shouldn't have felt the need to replace Booker when he signed with the New York Giants. Instead, they committed more than $5 million per year to a zero-time 1,000-yard rusher who was essentially dethroned as the Arizona Cardinals starter while averaging just 4.0 yards per carry in 2020.
It's a baffling move, especially after Las Vegas gutted its offensive line earlier in the week.
Grade: F
Los Angeles Charges Sign TE Jared Cook
Terms: One year, $6 million
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
A soon-to-be 34-year-old Jared Cook may not be Hunter Henry at this point in his career, but the Los Angeles Chargers just landed him for half the price of Henry on a deal with no strings attached beyond the 2021 season.
In a down year for the cap, that's a sweet deal.
Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert might miss Henry, but the departed tight end lacked durability anyway, and Cook has missed only three games over the last four years. The two-time Pro Bowler just scored 16 touchdowns in a two-season run with the New Orleans Saints, and he dropped just two of the 60 passes thrown his way in 2020.
The savings created by shifting from Henry to Cook free up L.A. to keep adding reinforcements for its young quarterback, and that's clearly the goal based on the team's decisions to add Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler to the offensive line.
In this case, the Bolts are getting a highly accomplished player at a position of need who still appears to have gas in the tank, and they're getting him at a solid price. That's how you win at the game of free agency.
Grade: A
Baltimore Ravens Sign C Matt Skura
Terms: One year
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
When incumbent Miami Dolphins starting center Ted Karras hit the open market and returned to the New England Patriots, there was a feeling the cap-comfortable Dolphins might land yet another former Patriot in David Andrews.
But Andrews remains a free agent as Miami appears to be headed in another direction with former Baltimore Ravens starter Matt Skura.
Skura was a key cog during Lamar Jackson's emergence in Baltimore, but this is a weird move because he was also essentially benched in favor of Patrick Mekari after a mistake-plagued start to the 2020 season.
His grades at Pro Football Focus were ugly, and it's possible the undrafted 28-year-old's strong 2019 campaign was an aberration. He at least likely comes cheap, but this is an underwhelming move for a team looking to take off with its young franchise quarterback in 2021.
Grade: C
Atlanta Falcons Sign S Erik Harris
Terms: Unknown
Source: The Athletic's Vic Tafur
The Atlanta Falcons could still bring back 2020 starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen. But the organization is extremely low on salary-cap space, and newcomer Erik Harris at least gives them another option at a presumably cheap rate.
The 30-year-old free safety started 26 games over the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He intercepted three passes and scored two touchdowns in 2019, but that playmaking ability disappeared in 2020. It's possible he's a one-year wonder because he didn't accomplish much before that 2019 campaign either. But he brings something fresh to a position of need, and it's important to note he's not a box guy like Neal.
In other words, this doesn't necessarily mean the Falcons are moving on from the 25-year-old former Pro Bowler.
So long as this isn't surprisingly costly, it's not a bad depth move for a team in need of several jolts on defense.
Grade: B