    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Eagles Recently Inquired About Texans QB

    Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Thursday that the team was planning to add another quarterback to its roster, and it's not necessarily going to be someone who will be used in a backup role for Jalen Hurts. 

    According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles recently checked in with the Houston Texans about trading for Deshaun Watson

    The Eagles were confident enough in Hurts to hand him the ball in 15 games in 2020, eventually giving him four starts over Carson Wentz. In his debut season, the team's second-round pick threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. 

    After Wentz reportedly asked for "a fresh start," the team dealt him to the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Hurts as the only signal-caller rostered for 2020. But the Eagles aren't as steadfast in their trust of the 22-year-old heading into 2021, according to McLane, who reported that Roseman will "give up everything he has for Watson." 

    Watson is in a similar situation to Wentz was with the Houston Texans, where he became frustrated with the team as they went through the process of hiring longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio. He told new head coach David Culley that "he has no intention of suiting up for the team every again,"  according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. 

    While the Eagles may not end up with Watson, especially since the team hasn't publicly softened their stance on not trading him, the latest report indicates that the team may not be as ready to run with Hurts under center as a Wentz trade made it seem.

    With the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Eagles may well select one of the top collegiate quarterbacks available, just as they did a year ago with Hurts. 

