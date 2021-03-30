King Corbin's Head-Scratching Move to the Hurt Business and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As the Road to WrestleMania heats up, WWE Raw grows more intense. Everyone is stepping to the plate with a massive chip on their shoulder, and the March 29 edition of the red brand was fully focused on that need to succeed.

Bobby Lashley put a hit out on Drew McIntyre, and many answered. Ricochet and Mustafa Ali stepped up but could not defeat the former WWE champion. This left The All Mighty scrambling for a secret weapon.

That weapon came in the form of his returning friend, King Corbin. He jumped brands to help Lashley attack The Scottish Warrior. With Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin booted from The Hurt Business, MVP had a new pair of dominant heels to promote into WrestleMania 37.

Riddle was all over this week's episode, riding around backstage on his scooter. And after Sheamus beat him one-on-one, The Original Bro traveled backstage and forgot his lines in a key segment.

Shane McMahon has mocked and belittled Braun Strowman at every stage, but WWE has not done a great job establishing how The Monster Among Men will gain his revenge. He has become a caricature thanks to a ridiculous train noise played during his matches.

This was a night of lows and highs, although the Road to WrestleMania was made far clearer. Only the best of the best will thrive when the lights are brightest.