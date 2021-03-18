Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Thrilled' with James Wiseman: 'He's Going to Be Amazing'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Consistency has been a problem for James Wiseman during his rookie season, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has high expectations for the 2020 No. 2 overall pick.

"I am thrilled with James [Wiseman] and his development. He's going to be amazing," Kerr told 95.7 The Game Thursday. "I'm not frustrated at all. We all just have to be patient."

Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in just 20.8 minutes per game, flashing his potential with big plays on both ends. The 19-year-old has still left fans wanting more as a raw player who tends to make mistakes on the court.

The center ranks 11th on the Warriors with just 0.7 win shares this season, and they are 10.7 points per 100 possessions better with Wiseman off the court, per Basketball Reference.

His issues are exacerbated by No. 3 draft pick LaMelo Ball thriving with the Charlotte Hornets.

Wiseman is currently out due to the health and safety protocols after missing 11 games with a wrist injury.

Despite the bumpy start to his career, Kerr knows Wiseman can be an impact player down the line.