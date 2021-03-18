Breshad Perriman Agrees to Lions Contract; Father Brett Played 6 Years with DET

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Drew Rosenhaus, Perriman's agent, relayed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported the details on Thursday.

Perriman, 27, will be playing for the team that his father, Brett, suited up for as a wide receiver from 1991-1996.

The younger Perriman broke out in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to 70 catches for 645 yards (17.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.

The New York Jets signed the potent deep threat in free agency, but the 6'1", 215-pound Perriman (along with the rest of the NFL's lowest-scoring offense) encountered difficulties in 2020.

The former UCF star had just 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, missing four due to a left ankle sprain (three) and a concussion (one). His deep-threat efficiency didn't go anywhere, though, as he averaged 16.8 yards per catch.

This is ultimately a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Lions, who are overhauling their team under first-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. If Perriman returns to his 2019 form, then this is a steal for Detroit in 2019.

It's also clear what the Lions are looking for in wide receivers: Detroit also signed ex-Las Vegas Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams, who is also a big-play, downfield threat with 16.1 yards per catch for his career.

In other words, Detroit is focusing on pass-catchers who can make big, explosive plays, and the hope is that Williams and Perriman can do so in a partnership with new Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

Perriman will be following the footsteps of his father, who played for the Lions from 1991-1996 during a 10-year NFL career that also saw him suit up for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Perriman shined for the Lions during the team's prosperous early-to-mid 1990s era, catching 428 passes for 5,244 yards and 25 touchdowns.

A teammate of Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Perriman's best year occurred in 1995, when he had 108 catches for 1,488 yards and nine scores.

Detroit made the playoffs in four of Perriman's six seasons in Michigan, including its only NFC Championship Game appearance in January 1992.