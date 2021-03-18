    Report: TE Jared Cook, Chargers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $6M

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) runs a route in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly signed free-agent tight end Jared Cook to a one-year contract Thursday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal carries a maximum value of $6 million. 

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂

      Live updates and buzz as free agency continues 📲

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers’ signings of Linsley, Feiler earn high praise from PFF

      Chargers’ signings of Linsley, Feiler earn high praise from PFF
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Chargers’ signings of Linsley, Feiler earn high praise from PFF

      Bolts From The Blue
      via Bolts From The Blue

      Watson Named in Third Lawsuit

      Deshaun Watson has been named in a third civil lawsuit this week by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her

      Watson Named in Third Lawsuit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Named in Third Lawsuit

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Is WFT Now the Clear Favorite to Win NFC East?

      Why @GDavenport says new adds Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel make this one of the best Washington teams of the decade ➡️

      Is WFT Now the Clear Favorite to Win NFC East?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is WFT Now the Clear Favorite to Win NFC East?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report