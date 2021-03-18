Report: TE Jared Cook, Chargers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $6M

Report: TE Jared Cook, Chargers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $6MMarch 18, 2021
Butch Dill/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly signed free-agent tight end Jared Cook to a one-year contract Thursday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal carries a maximum value of $6 million.
