NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Predictions Before First Four Games

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NCAA D1 men's basketball tournament is set to kick off on Thursday with the First Four round. While college basketball fans will spend many days watching to see who emerges as champion, NBA decision-makers will be watching to see who might be the league's next big playmaker.

While a prospect's ability to perform in the tournament isn't always an indicator of pro success, it can show potential NBA employers the ability to handle big games and big moments.

In many ways, the tournament spotlight is bigger than it would be in an average NBA game.

Some stars are sure to rise in the weeks leading up to the April 5 championship game. It will certainly be interesting to revisit players' pre-tournament draft stock next month. For now, though, we're going to take a look at the current draft order and how things might unfold if the draft were now.